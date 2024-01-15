Today with “Unlimited Internet” from ETECSA International Recharge Offer

Attention Cubans! Cuban Telecommunications Company (Atexa) launched today, March 4, a new international recharge offer for almost the entire current month. This time, it’s not about discounts, but a recharge that offers you “everything you need”, according to them, it is the only unit of its kind on the island.

According to the entity’s official website, from March 4 to 31, customers who receive a recharge between 500CUP and 1250 CUP will receive a bonus of 14 GB (all networks) and unlimited internet (from 12:00 pm to 7:00 am). will get. ) Must be consumed within 30 days.

“The customer will receive the recharge amount in their main balance, thereby extending the life cycle of their mobile line to 330 days. This international recharge promotion is not applicable on recharges done at MLC stores or from USD account of MiTransfer wallet,” he explained in detail.

ETECSA offer on early morning recharge with “Unlimited Internet”

From ETECSA they explain that with the main balance obtained in this recharge, you can perform all the operations that are normally done with the main balance, such as “make national and international calls, buy bags, packages and plans, make transfers and activate the Amigo plan”.

To those who ask if you can top up at MLC stores or use the USD account of the MiTransfer wallet, the entity responds that “No, only through international sites.”