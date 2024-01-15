Toyota announces prices for the new Tacoma

Consolidated as the best-selling pickup in its segment in the United States toyota tacoma It launched its new generation in the new Central American market. Tacoma There are already prices in Mexico in 2024 and that is why we suggest you review the range with its characteristics and all the innovations brought by this new generation.

Available in four versions, new toyota tacoma Launched the TNGA-F global platform which it shares with the Tundra, Sequoia and Land Cruiser. It was designed with a focus on the US market, but the Japanese company would take advantage of its success to expand into markets outside North America.

