Toyota announces prices for the new Tacoma

Consolidated as the best-selling pickup in its segment in the United States toyota tacoma It launched its new generation in the new Central American market. Tacoma There are already prices in Mexico in 2024 and that is why we suggest you review the range with its characteristics and all the innovations brought by this new generation.

Available in four versions, new toyota tacoma Launched the TNGA-F global platform which it shares with the Tundra, Sequoia and Land Cruiser. It was designed with a focus on the US market, but the Japanese company would take advantage of its success to expand into markets outside North America.

toyota tacoma 2024

Now Raise Diversifies its powertrain variants, with two proposals based on a 2.4-liter four-cylinder engine that replaces the previous V6. According to the version, the driver of Tacoma It develops between 228 and 278 hp and comes with rear or all-wheel drive, an eight-speed automatic transmission with reduction box and rear differential lock.

the new one toyota tacoma It has developed significantly in terms of technology and equipment. Some of the elements included are automatic air conditioning, 8 or 14-inch infotainment screen (depending on the variant), 7 to 12.3-inch digital instrument panel (depending on the variant), cloth or leather seats, electric parking brake, Eco, Sport driving mode, cruise control, electrically adjustable driver’s seat, among the usual and other details.

now in safety toyota Apart from eight airbags, it offers an advanced driving assistance package that includes autonomous emergency braking, adaptive cruise control, lane keeping assist, automatic high beams, blind spot monitor, etc.

toyota tacoma 2024

Raise Its length is 5.41 meters, height is 1.89 meters and width is 1.95 meters. On the other hand, the rear suspension can be rigid axle or multilink depending on the version.

toyota tacoma It is now available in Mexico with a starting price of 769,900 pesos, rising to 969,900 pesos in the case of the top-of-the-line TRD Sport 4×4 version.