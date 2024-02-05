Toyota updated its most successful pickup and added a hybrid version

The Toyota Hilux pickup truck has added a new hybrid version with unprecedented technology in one of the world’s most popular markets.

Toyota, the undisputed leader in the pickup market for many years, has given a Boldly step into the future with an update to your iconic Hilux, In a strategic move, it has included significant aesthetic and technical changes. In this way, it maintains its leading position in the segment along with its commitment towards continuous growth.

Basically, the new Hilux Preserves the essence that characterizes it and that has given it so much success over the past few years. However, the novelty is that it has a more sustainable version, which is important considering the medium and long term. Below, all the details!

Aesthetic and technical evolution of the new Toyota Hilux

The new Hilux exudes freshness with its new front design. This is because the Japanese firm has refined the micro details. From the slightly improved bumper… Honeycomb patterned grille that exudes modernity and elegance, This aesthetic renovation promises to fascinate pickup lovers with its sophistication and distinctive style as well as, of course, everything it has to offer.

This company offers a wide range of customization options, including different grille and bumper styles. Furthermore, for example, Equipment types that adapt to drivers’ individual needs and preferences, With models like the SR and SR5 leading the way, the Rogue and GR Sport editions are expected to complete the offering with innovative features and high-performance features.

The mild hybrid revolution: what is it about?

One of the most exciting aspects of this update is undoubtedly the introduction of mild hybrid technology, which marks a milestone in the evolution of the Hilux. This system, first implemented in the European range, Adds a small 48 volt motor powered by a lithium battery, Thus, this results in significant improvement in fuel consumption, reduction in noise and vibration.

Despite this effort at electrification, the Toyota Hilux has retained its solidity and power with the main engine 2.8 liter turbodiesel, capable of producing 203 hp and an impressive 500 Nm of torque, Combined with a six-speed automatic transmission, this mechanical package ensures exceptional performance on both paved roads and difficult off-road terrain.

High level of equipment and comfort, one of the keys

The Japanese firm maintains its commitment to diversity by offering both electrified and conventional options Meet the needs of a wide range of customers, From diesel and gasoline engines to 4×2 and 4×4 drives, Hilux remains a reference in versatility and adaptability. This is what also explains why it always appears in the top 3 best-selling midsize pickups.

Apart from mechanical innovations, Hilux has also raised the bar in terms of equipment. More affordable versions now include luxury features Like, for example, the following:

Front and Rear Parking Sensors

standard dual zone air conditioning

Wireless charger for mobile devices

Two USB-C ports on the back

Where will it be sold?

Renewed Toyota Hilux is ready to conquer Australian dealerships Mark a new milestone in the history of pickup trucks, Although these innovations will not yet reach the Latin American and Caribbean markets, it is clear that the brand is very committed to the continued growth and satisfaction of its customers around the world.

In short, the Toyota Hilux has taken a huge leap forward in terms of design, technology and performance. To do it all Adaptable to the needs of both the public and the environment (hence its hybrid version) and maintain its position as the undisputed leader in the rapidly growing market.