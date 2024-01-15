Truck Driver PC Game Download Full Version (v1.30)

The PC video game Truck Driver was published by SOEDESCO in 2019. The game was released on PlayStation 4, PC and Xbox One. The game consists of delivering and driving large articulated trucks. In this game, trucks transport loads to their respective destination. The game was developed by Triangle Studios on September 19, 2019. Truck Driver has the special quality of being the first truck simulator for Xbox One and PS4. The driving game is limited to a particular city.

Truck Driver Game Download for PC

Name Truck driver Initial release date September 19, 2019 Engine Prisma3D Developer Soedesco, Triángulo Studies Platforms PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Microsoft Windows Editors Soedesco Genders Adventure game, Simulation video game Category PC Games > Simulation

About truck driver

Truck Driver is a different type of game because the player has to move cargo from one place to another. This genre of game is gaining more and more popularity in the market. Trucker games can be played even by console gamers. The game involves expanding your garage, purchasing trucks, and transporting cargo from one to another, which includes hiring drivers. The game tries to introduce the element of social aspect in the game.

The player plays the game in a single city and does not have the option to play it in multiple cities. This does not mean that the game is boring. The player’s choice of city plays an important role in making the game interesting. Triangle Studios brought in real-time truck drivers to help the team design this game..

The player has the option to play in an open world and is given the opportunity to work with different types of people, from builders from Rome to lumberjacks.

How to Play

In the game, the player inherits his father’s truck and decides to take a risk and travel to another city to expose himself. The game allows the player to choose his in-game name and helps him establish a cordial relationship with the local communities. In fact, this is a unique feature of the game. The game helps the player to play in an open word that allows him to explore freely by driving the truck through different cities.

In this game, if the player accepts more work from an individual or a company, there are chances that the employer will trust the game more, which will lead to different opportunities and high-paying careers. Another feature of this game that you should keep in mind is that the game is limited to a single city and it is important for the player to choose the city wisely to make the game more interesting for him.

The trucker game is about transferring cargo from one place to another safely. Successful completion of tasks will result in the player being assigned the job. This, in turn, will help the player score more points in the game. The game allows the player to transport cargo around the world, which is slightly different from other trick games.

A notable feature of this game is the inclusion of social elements in the game that help the player interact with other people involved in the game. This makes the game more attractive to the player.

Truck Driver Features

The truck driving game has amazing features that it offers to its players. Here are some of the key features listed below.

Helps establish a relationship with the local community.

The game helps the player to establish a relationship with the local communities, which helps them to have a wonderful gaming experience. The game focuses entirely on the players’ career as a truck driver, helping them experience driving in real time. Interacting with local communities makes it more attractive to players and motivates them to play.

One of the key features of this game is the customization of the trucks. The player has the opportunity to customize the trucks that he uses to drive during the game. If the player is given more cargo to deliver, then he could opt for huge trucks that allow him to carry cargo from one place to another comfortably. This feature makes it interesting for the player, since he has the opportunity to choose the truck he wants to drive during the game.

The game allows players to navigate different landscapes. For example, the player can drive the truck on a narrow or wide road, depending on whether he or she is comfortable driving. Landscape navigation depends on the load the player is carrying. When the player transports heavy loads, he can drive the truck on a wider and smoother road. In this way, the horizontal navigation feature helps the player in the game.

The game has interesting places where the player travels. The different landscapes are a great spectacle for the player’s eyes. Players also have the opportunity to drive on a sunny and rainy day. The landscapes that the player can see while driving the truck make it more enjoyable for the player to transport loads from one place to another.

Overall, the game allows the player to experience the truck driving profession in real time. While developing a Truck Driver game, the publisher consulted with some of the truckers in real time to design the game. This makes the game more realistic. This game is wonderful that even amateur players can play.

How to Download Truck Driver PC Instructions

Step 1 : Click on the Download button, you will be redirected to our download page

: Click on the Download button, you will be redirected to our download page Step 2 : Click on the Download Truck Driver PC button

: Click on the Download Truck Driver PC button Step 3 : Your download will begin. Free installer officially created from GamingBeasts.com

: Your download will begin. Free installer officially created from GamingBeasts.com Stage 4 : Download and install the file and then you can install the game

: Download and install the file and then you can install the game Step 5 : With a good internet connection, it will be easy to download the game

: With a good internet connection, it will be easy to download the game Step 6: After completing the installation, you can enjoy Truck Driver PC for free

If you still have any problems or want to report any bugs, please contact me.

Truck Driver – Minimum System Requirement

OS: Windows 7 or higher

Processor: Intel® Core™ 2 Duo 2.6Ghz / AMD Athlon™ 64 X2 3800+

Memory: 4 GB RAM

Graphics card: Nvidia Geforce GTX 670 or AMD Radeon HD 7970

DirectX: Version 11

Storage: 2 GB available space

Truck Driver – Recommended System Requirement

Operating system: Windows 10

Processor: 4th Gen Intel® Core™ i5/AMD A10 Series

Memory: 8 GB RAM

Graphics card: Nvidia Geforce GTX 770 or AMD Radeon R9 270x

DirectX: Version 11

Storage: 3 MB available space

Frequent questions

What is the best way to start the game? There are several tutorial videos related to this game that the player can watch before starting the game.

Is it possible to change the game controls? Yes. The player has the option to change the default system and look for more options in the Truck Driver game.

What helps the player control the truck during the game? The slider option of the game helps the player to control the truck while driving.

