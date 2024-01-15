US condemns Russian attacks on Ukraine energy infrastructure AlMomento.net

Kiev, March 30 – United States National Security Council (NSC) spokeswoman Adrienne Watson has condemned Russia’s recent bombings against Ukraine’s energy systems and infrastructure, reiterating its commitment to Ukraine’s safety and defense.

The White House lamented in a statement, “Overnight Russia launched one of its largest air strikes against Ukraine’s energy grid since the war began, leaving many people across the country without heat, water and electricity.” Have been deprived of electricity.” ,

Watson described this attack on Ukraine’s “citrus infrastructure” as “a terrible reminder of (Russian President) Vladimir Putin’s efforts to break the spirit of the Ukrainian people and plunge them into darkness.”

In this regard, the NSC spokesperson has defended the need in the US House of Representatives to approve “a supplemental bipartisan national security bill to send more air defenses to Ukraine”, with the aim of “helping defend itself against these attacks.” Will get.”

“Ukraine’s needs are urgent and we cannot afford any further delays,” Watson said.

These statements of the US government come after Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky condemned this Friday that Russia with its latest attacks against several hydroelectric plants aims to repeat the “ecological disaster” in the context of the attack in Kherson. June 2023 at Kakhovka facilities.

In early June 2023, a missile attack was launched on the New Kakhovka Power Plant dam, about 60 kilometers from the city of Kherson, causing massive flooding of hundreds of square kilometers of area, as well as more than fifty deaths and damage. More than 3,500 million euros.

ka-am









