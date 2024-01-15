Mia Khalifa’s Bianca sensory message went viral

People are expressing concern for Kanye West’s wife Bianca Censori after she is regularly seen wearing revealing outfits in public – but Mia Khalifa has come to her defense.

News of West, who now goes by Ye, and Sensei’s relationship came just two months after his divorce from Kim Kardashian was finalized. They were first seen together in January 2023, and soon after, documents were obtained daily Mail revealed that the couple had a private, intimate wedding ceremony.

Sensory has been gaining attention recently for her bold fashion choices. She turned heads when she arrived at the movie theater at The Grove in Los Angeles on March 24 in a bright turquoise strapless bodysuit paired with lace tights and white heels. On March 19, she was photographed running some errands while wearing a silver mini skirt with a bikini top and bottom.

People online have speculated that it is they who decide on Sensori’s outfits but Khalifa believes that Sensori has more autonomy than people think.

Mia Khalifa in Paris, France on March 3 and Bianca Sensori in Milan, Italy on February 23. Khalifa Online has come to Censoree’s defense.

Mia Khalifa in Paris, France on March 3 and Bianca Sensori in Milan, Italy on February 23. Khalifa Online has come to Censoree’s defense.

Pascal Le Segretain/Arnold Gerocki/Getty Images



newsweek These spokespeople emailed Khalifa and a Sensori spokesperson for comment on Wednesday.

“Bianca runs the show and sooner than later y’all realize that’s shee sauce and when others do it it looks like a dress,” Khalifa, ex, posted on Twitter.

By the time the news was written, his post had been viewed 1.3 million times.

Khalifa’s post was in response to someone making a comparison between Sensi and Kardashian.

Ex user @Lauren_Levi reposted a photo of Kardashian wearing an oversized fur coat with nothing but see-through black tights underneath and pointe shoes.

Bianca runs the show and you’ll quickly figure out that shee is the sauce and when others do it it looks like a dress https://t.co/lk36wA1wBE – Mia K. (@miakhalifa) 26 March 2024

x user captioned the post: “Maybe Bianca has more influence than we’ve given her because it’s so coded.”

When Kardashian uploaded the photo to Instagram on Monday, people immediately began commenting on the similarities between Kardashian’s dress and Sensei’s new style — which also included a similar fur jacket and tights outfit worn by Sensei in February .

“When you send your ex a message,” one person wrote, while another wrote: “Loooool Kim come over now.”

Many of the responses were various versions of “It’s giving Senseori,” “Inspired by Senseori” or “Kim Senseori,” with another social media user quipping, “Oh you look like Sister Wife.”

Not everyone thought Kardashian was copying Sensi’s look.

“This is Kim Kim doing it,” one commenter wrote. “She has always been true to the game.”

Ever since Ye married Sensei in December 2022, Kardashian and Sensei’s fashion sense has been compared. During Ye’s relationship with the reality star, he would often give her style advice.

“I always thought I had really good style — until I met my husband and he told me I had the worst style,” Kardashian recalled in a 2018 episode. keeping up with the Kardashians,

Four years later, she read an alleged text message sent from West to sister Kourtney Kardashian in a 2022 episode. kardashian,

Ye reportedly wrote, “The orange look made me so crazy. I would have gone to jail before going out in it.”

Despite rumors circulating about the stability of Kardashian’s relationship with Sensi, photos on social media show the pair having a friendly exchange as they sat next to each other at Yes. Culture Listening party. This was the first time the pair were seen together in public.