Home run by Francisco Alvarez opens slate against Milwaukee

Venezuelan mask, francisco alvarezhit his first home run of the 2024 season Major League Baseball (MLB), It helped to bridge the gap milwaukee brewers About this New York Mets,

mets received a visit from milwaukee in for another day Citi Field Of the metropolis. group, which he now directs carlos mendozaHarvest wants its first win (0-1), while the visitors won the award from the previous match with a final score of 3×1.

catcher and seventh man in the lineup New York Mets, did not have the desired opening day. In his five chances in the batter’s box, apart from getting two strikeouts, he failed in all of them. But the story changed in the second match.

You may be interested in: The New York Mets’ first home run of 2024 came at 109 MPH

Francisco Alvarez’s first home run with the New York Mets!

Native of Guatire, in Venezuela, hit a powerful line across left field, there was no out and down 3×0 on the scoreboard until that moment. Against left-handed batsmen, the young slugger’s connection was at its lowest in the second inning. DL HallAnd it was the first pitch he saw in his first opportunity in the batter’s box.

According to the estimate of statcastHome Run francisco alvarez left exhaust velocity 109.7 mphalong a route of 400 feet away. Additionally, it was said that the four-corner hit putt New York Mets In 1×3 game.

mets Expect to see steady offensive production from the Creole slugger for the remainder of 2024. Last season he earned the spot he holds after adding 37 extra-base hits with 63 RBI and 51 runs batted in for a .209 offensive line. 284/.437.

For more information follow our official channel on WhatsApp.