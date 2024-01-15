Dead Bugs, an exercise to work the core and lose fat at 50

If you really want to work your core with an advanced, but very affordable exercise, the Dead Bug is what you’ve been looking for. Perfect for people above 50 years of age to reduce obesity.



When you think of exercises to work your core, classic exercises come to mind.

Crunches, Reverse Crunches or even Russian Twists, things that involve twisting or rotating the stomach while making a variety of movements. but few people talk

dead bug, Mistake.

Perhaps this is one of the worst names for a fitness exercise (could be translated as “dead bug”), but don’t let this prejudice put you off because it really is a first-class piece of work. It’s a simple exercise

It is done lying face upWhich is already an encouragement to many people.

How to Treat Dead Bugs for Good



As mentioned, the first thing to do is lie down with your arms extended across your chest so that they form a perpendicular angle with your torso.

bend your hips and knees 90 degrees, lifting your feet off the ground. The torso and thighs should form a right angle, as should the thighs and calves. This is the initial position.

Next, engage your core while maintaining contact between your lower back and the mat. It is important that your spine remains in a stable and neutral position throughout the exercise. Then leave your right arm and left leg where they are

Slowly extend your left arm backwardReach your right heel toward the floor, over your head and toward the floor, while simultaneously extending your right knee and hip.

It is important: While breathing in while extending, move slowly and steadily, avoiding any twisting or movement of your hips and abdomen. Stop the movement just before your hands and feet touch the ground. Now reverse the movement and return your left arm and right leg to their starting position. Move forward slowly and steadily, breathing out as you go.

Make the same movement in opposite directions, this time keeping your left arm and right leg stationary while extending your right arm and left leg.

Do the same number of repetitions on each side, When you’ve completed the entire set, simply return your feet to the ground and sit down.

Benefits of dead bugs



As a beginner exercise, you need almost nothing to get started. This is a bodyweight movement that simply uses a yoga mat. Your abs are a major component of your total core musculature, which actually includes all of your muscle groups.

They extend between the hips and shoulders, These muscles work together to transfer motion between the upper and lower body and help stabilize the spine, keeping it from moving the way it shouldn’t. As a result, a strong and stable core helps

promote athletic movement Coordinated as well as protects the lower back from injury.

Dead bugs are an excellent exercise for promoting

full core stability And also improve the involvement of contralateral limbs. This basically means that the exercise helps move opposite limbs together effectively while keeping your core stable and your back safe.

But it’s not just athletes who need this type of core stabilization to protect their backs. Anyone who has ever accidentally slipped on a bad sidewalk or lost balance after bumping into the wrong chair knows that it doesn’t take much

lose control over your core,

Woman showing her abs. /PEXELS



dead bug is a suitable step

For beginners and women over 50, This helps you get into the habit of opposite limb extension while keeping your core stable and protected. When performed correctly, it stimulates activation of the deep and stabilizing muscles of the low back, abdominals and hips, preventing the back from twisting or arching during exercise.

It’s also a great option for people who aren’t quite ready for the classic plank exercise. Both moves are designed to help promote core stabilization, but the plank can be challenging.

people without much core strength Or for those who have lower back pain.