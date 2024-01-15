Venezuelan regime wants to increase political persecution: Maduro proposes “law against fascism”

The armed forces, considered the main support of the regime, will accompany the “task” of maintaining “political stability” and “peace” in Venezuela.

dictator’s rule Venezuelan, Nicolas Madurotold this Sunday that he will appear before Parliament A draft of a “law against fascism” controlled by Chavismo is aimed at sanctioning opponents, they claim, “acts of violence” in country.

ripeone who aspires to Third Period For six consecutive years, the opposition was often described as “fascist” andextremist right,

“chairman Nicolas Maduro have decided to make High State Commission Against Fascism And this neofascism to submit to brevity till National Assembly A anti-fascist bill And in the practice of all neo-fascist expression Policy And this national life“, wrote Vice President Delsey Rodriguez In social networks,

“It is with this in mind that acts of violence “What the country knew in the years 2014, 2015, 2017”, the official added in reference to the anti-government protests in which more than a hundred people were killed.

Venezuelan regime wants to increase persecution against opposition (Reuters/File)

Bolivarian Armed Forces (FANB)Which is considered the main support of the regime, will accompany the “task” of maintaining “political stability” and “peace” VenezuelaAlso mentioned in x He Defense Minister, General Vladimir Padrino Lopez,

“Today, when a subversive group wants to bring back hatred and violenceHe State It must be morally and institutionally strengthened against fascism and neo-fascism. Trust FANB to do this!“he commented Godfather,

In 2017, ripeThen, surrounded by protests that left more than 125 people dead, he proposed “…Law against hatred, peaceful coexistence and tolerance“, means that Oppose Accusation of criminalizing dissent.

The Venezuelan regime has blocked the nomination of opposition candidate Corina Yorris for the presidential elections (EFE/Reiner Pena R.)



The first arrest after this regulation, approved by a constituent Assembly official party that displaced in practice ParliamentThen with the opposition majority, happened in 2018 and involved two people protesting against food shortages.

“Fascism is the greatest threat to peace and universal prosperity, within Venezuela they have attacked the people in their desire for destruction, and today we tell them once again: they will not succeed! “Peace will prevail.”wrote in xfor his part, Venezuelan Foreign Minister, Yvan Gil,

ripe He is seeking re-election for a third term on July 28, which would add 18 more years to power. The platform that brings most people together Oppose Have given a notice”maneuver“To prevent the registration of a substitute candidate proposed by a disqualified Maria Corina Machado,

