Venezuelan YouTuber Oscar Alejandro was arrested in Maquitia by the Chavista regime

Venezuelan video blogger Oscar Alejandro Pérez Martínez was detained by security forces of the Maduro regime on March 31 at Maquitia National Airport.

By: Evtv Miami

A statement released by Pérez Martínez’s family indicated that the incident occurred moments before his scheduled visit to Canaima and that according to preliminary reports “the detention is linked to allegations of terrorism-related activities.”

The text says that as of now, YouTuber Oscar Alejandro is detained in the facilities of the Scientific Criminal and Criminal Investigation Corps (CICPC), located on Urdaneta Avenue, floor 1, in the Anti-Terrorism Division.

Likewise, they elaborate that “the family expresses its hope that the judicial process, which will begin with a hearing to be held at the Second Control Court of the Metropolitan Area on Monday, April 1, 2024, will clarify the details of the situation and ensure Will make a deal “consistent with Oscar Alejandro’s legal rights.”

Finally, they appreciate the support received so far and request respect for Oscar Alejandro’s confidentiality and the presumption of innocence during the development of the legal process.

