Charli XCX teams up with Addison Rae and AG Cook on ‘Von Dutch’ remix

Charli XCX has teamed up with Addison Rae and AG Cook for the remix of ‘Von Dutch’.

The singer is preparing to release her sixth album ‘Brat’, which is set for release this summer. So far he has shared his first teaser, ‘Von Dutch’, which he released in late February.

Now, Charli has unveiled her official remix featuring longtime collaborator and producer AG Cook and TikTok superstar Addison Rae. The remix’s updated verses feature Charli singing with Rae: “I’m just living that life / While you’re sitting in your dad’s basement / Bet you’re disappointed that I’m shining”,

Listen to the ‘Von Dutch’ remix below:

Charli has previously hinted that her upcoming new album is a dance record and that it goes back to her roots in club music.

X/Twitter She wrote: “I was born to make dance music…I came from the clubs..xcx6 is the album I always wanted to make.”

he also talked NME At the BRITs, the album was described as “kind of rubbish and gossipy and hardcore and very club feeling”. This is definitely for girls who love to party, sweat and have fun.”

Charlie said: “I like music. Every artist says this about their new record but I really feel like it’s my best music yet. I’m very excited.”

‘Brat’ will serve as the follow-up to 2022’s ‘Crash’, which NME Four star rating: “From the beginning, we’ve watched Charlie’.

“The one emotion her music will never evoke is boredom, and even when her vision is trained to infiltrate mainstream pop, she is still an artist with the ability to surprise. If ‘Crash’ indeed marks Charli XCX’s death as a major label artist – what a way to be.”