Miguel Vargas hits first home run with Oklahoma City

organization of los angeles dodgers still a lot of waiting miguel vargas, Capital’s versatile player, son of industrialists, lazaro vargasI left the debt spring training And the season started in Triple A branch oklahoma city baseball club,

In the 11 sports played in the spring season, vargas He hit barely .192, a product of five hits in 26 at-bats. His hits included a pair of doubles and a home run. He drove in one run and struck out four. He struck out nine times and scored three times.

This task is not at all easy for Cuba. It must be, as we say in popular parlance, “break the league” In Oklahoma City Trying to gain Dave Roberts’ trust and become part of the main roster of a complex organization los angeles dodgers,

After the first two games of the season, his numbers left good feelings, especially in his most recent appearance against Tacoma Rainiersfrom the organization of seattle mariners,

Miguel Vargas hits a big hit to extend the lead

their’s Oklahoma City When the top of the fourth innings was played they defeated their opponents by 4×2. andy pages After getting the ticket he was running in first gear miguel vargas I was waiting for the reliever’s first pitch sean poppen,

entered with a on the right Burden At 91.2 MPH on the same center, which Vargas did not forgive. He threw the ball beyond the left field fence, approximately 419 feet after impact at 107.8 MPH. Cheney StadiumFrom Washington City.

For miguel vargas It was his first home run of the season. In the game he went 2-for-4 with a walk. These were his first two hits of the year and his first RBI.

After playing two games, his offensive line is .286/.500/.714/1.214 (AVE/OBP/SLG/OPS). He has three walks and one strikeout. He Oklahoma City the beating is over Tacoma Closed with 9×7 markers.

