Bernardo Silva’s exercise in realism after City-Arsenal

This Sunday, Manchester City took a step back in its aspirations of securing a fourth consecutive Premier League title after losing a 0-0 draw with Arsenal (0-0) at the Etihad.

after the game, Bernard Silva “We are no longer favourites, we have to be realistic,” he assured in a statement to Sky Sports. With nine games to play, City remain in third place but are now three points behind Liverpool, the new loss leader. Arsenal’s defeat to Brighton (2-1).

“Many things can still happen,” “But it’s not up to us anymore, we’re up to Liverpool and Arsenal now because we won’t play against them anymore,” said Bernardo Silva. “So we need to keep the points and we have to do our job and win our games.” “

The Portuguese midfielder analyzed him The match against Arsenal was “tough because we faced a great team, Very well organized, very competitive, with a lot of intensity. “We had more control and possession, but they were still dangerous in set pieces and counterattacks.”

The match between City and Arsenal was very even and according to Bernardo Silva, “I guess it could have been anything, To be honest, that’s what I told myself on the field. “We started better, but during the game they were very good, very organized.”