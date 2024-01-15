Discover the Investment Gems for April According to Goldman Sachs

important point: Goldman Sachs has identified stocks with growth potential in April, including United Parcel Service, Nasdaq, Archos Dorados, Global Payments and Arista Networks, all given buy ratings.

After a 12% decline in 2024, with strong comparable sales and continued store expansion, Arcos Dorados, the McDonald’s operator in Latin America, stands out as an investment opportunity.

Nasdaq and Arista Networks are known for their positive outlook due to factors such as the rise in fintech, digital transformation and demand for more bandwidth and speeds, respectively.

April brings with it a series of recommendations from Goldman Sachs analysts, who have identified a number of stocks with significant upside potential as the second quarter of the year begins. These companies have buy ratings and appear well-positioned for the near future, according to CNBC Pro’s detailed review of Goldman Sachs Research.

Companies to Watch

Names like United Parcel Service, Nasdaq, Arcos Dorados, Global Payments and Arista Networks are prominent among the recommendations. According to experts, each of these companies is strategically positioned to benefit from various market factors and industry trends.

Golden Arches: A Diamond in the Rough

Arcos Dorados, the operator of McDonald’s in Latin America, expects sales to decline by more than 12% in 2024. However, Goldman Sachs analysts consider this decline to represent a unique buying opportunity. Analyst, Thiago Bortolussi, mentions: “We consider the continued sale of Arcos inappropriate and believe that it creates a unique buying opportunity for investors looking to increase their exposure to one of the fastest growing retailers in Brazil. Does.” Strength in comparable sales and continued store openings have been highlighted as key factors for its recommendation.

Nasdaq: at a turning point

Nasdaq has received positive valuations with several catalysts in its favor. Analyst Alexander Blostein has upgraded the stock to buy from neutral, highlighting the potential for accelerated growth and buybacks as positive elements. The stock is up 8.5% this year, making it an attractive option for investors.

UPS: ready for takeoff

United Parcel Service shares are a buy now that company management has made moves that point to continued growth through 2026. Despite a decline of more than 5% so far this year, analysts maintain a positive outlook, expecting volumes to rebound and improve. Productivity.

Arista Networks: Taking advantage of the digital boom

Capitalizing on the continued growth of data and digital transformation, Arista Networks positions itself as the leader in providing switches to hyperscalers in the US. Goldman Sachs analysts have expressed confidence in revised EPS estimates for Arista, anticipating growing demand for broadband and faster speeds.

Finally, from the fast food sector to financial technology and shipping solutions in Latin America, the stocks selected by Goldman Sachs reflect an in-depth analysis of market trends and growth potential.