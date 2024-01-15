This is the identity of the American investigated for entering a hotel with two minors

This Sunday the man accused of entering was identified Luxury hotels in El Poblado sector in MedellinDuring the night of last Thursday, March 28.





According to authorities, the man He was identified as 36-year-old Timothy Allen Livingston., Her passport information reveals that she is a native of Ohio, United States.

“I want the whole world to know who this evil person is. Let it be known not only in Colombia, but also in the United States,” commented Mayor Federico Gutiérrez.

According to the President, The Americans arrived in Medellin last week on a flight from Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

However, they confirmed that the man left the country after the events of the afternoon of 29 March. His flight was direct to Fort Lauderdale.

“This individual, even though he managed to leave the country, does not believe he was protected from this case. If it is necessary to request the extradition of this citizen so that he pays the prison sentence here in Colombia “It will also be requested in cooperation with the United States government and justice,” the mayor said.

Federico Gutierrez, Mayor of Medellin. picture:Cesar Melgarejo share

The mayor also mentioned this Temporary closure of luxury hotel In which the person’s intention was to enter with two minors.

,I find it ridiculous that a case like this is temporarily closed Just 10 days before the installation where these events occurred,” the President said.

Gutiérrez highlighted the importance of “not resting” in the fight to eliminate cases of sexual exploitation in different areas of the city of Medellín.

,This matter is under investigation. Gutiérrez said the minors are under the protection of state institutions during all interviews, medical examinations and restoration of rights.

