Why Kimberly Loaiza and Kenya Dew to Odeon? – PubliMetro Mexico

In 2015, 16-year-old young Kenya Os decided to start her career on the Internet by creating her own YouTube channel, which gained great popularity on the social network.

Our videos were brought to the host Kimberly Loaiza, who joined Juan de Dios Pantoja, who joined the Jukilop group, who recorded videos in collaboration, and who gained greater influence.

What was born as a great union ended as a great enemy, which over the years turned into a rivalry between communities of older artists who had started their careers solidly in music.

What is the relationship between Kim Loaiza and Kenya Os?

The main reason for Kim Loaiza and Kenya not being born was a conflict related to the contract that was presented to Kenya when she became part of the Jukilop Group in 2018, owned by Kimberly Loaiza and Juan de Dios Pantoja.

Kenia Os declared that the contract was “terrible” and that we were not allowed to consult on it with any abogado. If you are not legally prepared, you need to make the decision independently. This created tension between him and Kim Loaiza and the friend’s relationship broke down.

Due to the previous contract, Kenya’s social laws were abolished, resulting in loss of security and material wealth, and complete division between communities.

Kimberly and Juan de Dios publicly reacted against Kenya, calling her “mala amiga” and “scum agrecida”.

After Enos, in December 2023, a new dispute revived the enemy. A conversation was filtered in which Kenya confirmed that Kim Loaiza and Juan de Dios Pantoja had interrupted a concert in Mazatlán. This situation generated a great critique of social rights and deepened the rift between artists.

There are currently no reports that Kim Loaiza and Kenya have reconciled. Ambass focused on his carreras and discussed the topic publicly.