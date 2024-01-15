Olympia clearly overwhelms Vida; Remains undefeated and is the only leader of Clausura 2024

Live | Olimpia and Vida play for the 12th of the Clausura 2024 of the National League

Last: Olimpia beat Vida 5-1 without any problems and reached the top of the Clausura 2024 tournament. 86′ Yellow! Olimpia player Jose Mario Pinto has been reprimanded after slapping a Vida player in the face. 73′ Changes in life:

Enter: Jorge Castrillo

Exit: Maikel Garcia 70′ Another debutant scores for Pedro Troglio. Balfet, a native of Colon and trained at the Orange Lions academy in Puerto Cortés, made his debut with the Albos. 69′ Changes in Olympia:

Enter: Jassir Paguada

Exit: Edwin Rodriguez

68′ Yellow! Olympia player Edwin Rodriguez has been warned for taking off his shirt in celebration. 67′ GOOOOOOOLL from Olympia! Edwin Rodriguez doesn’t threaten and takes a long range shot and scores his double of the game with some collusion from Bengoche. The Lions won 5-1. 60′ Ufff…life saver. Bengtsson arrived, but the shot went too far and touched Bengoche’s right corner. 54′ GOOOOLLL from Olympia! Jerry Bengtsson scored the Lions’ fourth off a wonderful pass from Andy Nazar. It is located in the national region of Tegucigalpa.

51′ Changes in life:

Entered: Marvin Bernardez

Out: Roger Sander 51′ Changes in life:

Enter: Marcelo Canales

Exit: Josue Villafranca 47′ GOOOOLLL FROM OLYMPIA! José Mario Pinto took advantage of Amilcar Bengoche’s rebound and scored the third goal for Vida. 46′ Changes in life:

Enter: Amilcar Bengoche

Exit: Jose Valdez 46′ Changes in Olympia:

Enter:Andy Nazar

Exit: Maylor Nunez 46′ Changes in Olympia:

Enter: Jose Pinto

Exit: Michael Chirinos Second half starts: Olympia is going to increase the goal quota in National. End of first half: Olimpia is beating Vida 2-1, having taken the lead through Villafranca’s goal in the third minute.

38′ Vida is unable to cross the midfield, Olimpia subdues him, but without reaching him with much clarity. 34′ Yellow! Olympia player Michael Chirinos has been reprimanded. 24′ Vida drowned in National. Olympia won and flipped the coin. 17′ GOOOOOLLLL FROM OLYMPIA! Michael Chirinos scored the second for the Whites after good combined play with Arboleda. Everything becomes normal. 12′ Changes in life:

Enter: Jefferson Palacios

Out: Clever Portillo 10′ Olympia continues to search for the second goal. Life bears the attacks of white people. 6′ GOOOOLLLLL FROM OLYMPIA! Edwin Rodríguez scored the equalizer after good play from Chirinos, which ended on goal, but a defender in his eagerness to clear the ball left him at the mercy of the ‘8’ that defined the tie.

3′ Ideal of life! Josue Villafranca stunned Olimpia and scored the first of the game after a cross from Maikel García. There is no trace of defense for the whites. 1′ The first arrival of danger in Olympia. Bengtsson caught the ball and scored the first score of the game in the first second of the game. began: Olimpia and Vida play at the National Chelato Uclís Stadium in Tegucigalpa. Life Alignment: Mario Valdez Danilo Palacios, Deron Suazo, Clever Portillo; Roger Sander, Johan Centeno, Carleth Barahona, Maikel Garcia, Christian Maneza; Gabriel Tellas and Josue Villafranca.

The old lion wants to beat Vida to become sole leader after Motagua’s draw against Victoria in La Ceiba yesterday.

Olympia Lineup: Edric Menjivar; Maylor Nunez, Jonathan Paz, Julián Martínez, Gabriel Araújo; Carlos Pineda, Jorge Alvarez, Edwin Rodriguez, Michael Chirinos; Justin Arboleda and Jerry Bengtson.

East: Matchday 12 continues its journey in Honduran National League football. This Sunday ends with three lively games, one of which Olympia Tested his undefeated record once again life Who will be making his fourth coaching debut in the first class. Olympians have an edge after reaching Motagua played a 2-2 draw against Victoria In La Ceiba. The old lion’s victory establishes him as the sole leader. The game between Albos and Cocoteros is scheduled for 5:15 pm at the National Stadium of Tegucigalpa, the match will be broadcast by TVC Deportes. Despite this, the game appears to be primarily an easy one for the Lions life in the good moments of Olympia He is able to attack them in the capital, however the people of Troglio come with a very determined morale to remain invincible. However, the lions are largely dominant in the special series. life, Historic series directs 222 games Olympia 116 won, life They won only 29 and tied 77 times.