What are the main symptoms of endometriosis and how to know that the disease has progressed? Health magazine

If you have ever experienced severe pelvic pain and difficulty conceiving, you may be suffering from endometriosis,

This is a disease in which tissue similar to the line inside the uterus develops outside it. It often affects the ovaries, fallopian tubes, and tissue that line the pelvis,” the Mayo Clinic describes.

The health care unit explains that the problem occurs when so-called endometrial tissue grows where it should not and does not leave the body.

Being informed about everything related to endometriosis will help you deal with the disease. Photo: Freepik.

What is the main symptom of endometriosis?

While it is true that many women experience cramps during menstruation, when you suffer from this disease the pain can be more intense than usual, as explained Mayo Clinicso The main symptom of endometriosis is pain in the pelvic area.,

However, other signs related to this condition have been added to the above website, such as:

pain while defecating or urinating pain during intercourse excessive or bleeding between periods there is a lot of pain during menstruation infertility

In addition, endometriosis can cause diarrhea, constipation, bloating, fatigue, or nausea, although these are usually normal symptoms when having periods.

Nausea or fatigue are often symptoms of illness. Photo: Freepik.

How do you know if endometriosis is advanced?

Regarding advanced endometriosis, TopDoctors indicates that the most aggressive form of this disease is severe endometriosis, “characterized by the extension of the disease to all pelvic organs, including the rectum, pelvic peritoneum, ureters, and bladder.”

The above health portal indicates that the main symptom of severe endometriosis is “painful, disabling pain” that can affect the entire menstrual cycle and even during sexual intercourse.

how to treat endometriosis

According Mayo Clinic, Endometriosis can be difficult to treat, but once the disease is diagnosed your medical provider will be motivated to provide the care needed to manage symptoms.

“It is not known what causes endometriosis or how to prevent it. Although there is no cure, some medicines provide relief from symptoms. Sometimes it is necessary to perform a surgical operation,” said the World Health Organization (WHO), where it was clarified that there is no cure for the condition. (yo)

