War in Ukraine: Macron stirs controversy by saying he doesn’t rule out sending troops (and the Kremlin responds with warning)

French President Emmanuel Macron said this Monday, in words that are resonating across Europe and beyond, that “we should not exclude” sending Western troops to Ukraine to support the country in its war against Russia. .

These statements prompted the leaders of Europe and the United States, members of NATO, to widely express their disagreement with the idea.

Russia has repeatedly warned that any deployment of Western troops in Ukraine direct conflict will begin Between Moscow and the military alliance.

“In this case, we should not talk about probability, but about Inevitability (of conflict). This is how we evaluate it”said Dmitry Peskov, press secretary to Russian President Vladimir Putin, when questioned about Macron’s words.

