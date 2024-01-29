Wellness School Workshop provides emotional learning in group sessions

From 16 January to 16 April, 15 women enjoy fortnightly 120-minute sessions combining various personal development materials.

The Psychological Care Service of the Municipal Women’s Information Center has identified the need to develop a content program that promotes the well-being and human development of women with emotional vulnerability and social isolation. With this aim, “to improve personal self-knowledge, reduce sadness, anxiety, stress, self-destructive thoughts and improve self-esteem in addition to enhancing skills and social integration” started the Wellness School Workshop. As stated by the head of the Sector of Social Welfare, Culture and Equality, Manuel Carmona.

The workshop, given by KOAN, a strategic consulting firm specializing in education and equality, has a duration of 12 sessions, and it started from last January 16 to April 16, so that every Tuesday, and in a 130-minute session, a small group of 15 Women, so that individual work and participation are fluid, receive content ranging from self-knowledge, self-esteem, self-motivation and emotional intelligence through empathy, mindfulness, assertive communication, conflict understanding and regulation of emotions. How to say no without feeling guilty, among other things related to family systems or systemic pedagogy, resilience or living with happiness.

For the head of the social welfare sector, “This project reflects the Montilla City Council’s strong commitment to becoming a driving force for social improvement and people’s quality of life, adapting existing resources to the needs being identified.”