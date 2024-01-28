Paredes leads Mexico’s roster for Caribbean Series

After winning its 17th championship in the Mexican Pacific League, the board of Naranjeros de Hermosillo, together with the LMP, defined on Saturday the roster of 28 players with which Mexico will achieve its tenth crown in the Série del Caribbean, with one representative Will also be looking for title three as an organization for the Orange Squad.
The roster, composed of 15 pitchers, 4 outfielders, 7 infielders and 2 catchers, has at least one representative from the 10 organizations that make up the Mexican Pacific League, along with 14 players from the champion team; Odrissmar Despaigne and Juan Carlos Gamboa of the Yaquis of Obregon, Jeff Kinley of the Algodoneros of Guayaves, Manny Barreda and Alexis Wilson of the Tomateros of Culiacan, Zach Matson of Mayos of Navojoa, Jake Sanchez of Águilas of Mexicali, Elkin Alcala, runner-up from Venados de Mazatlán Randy Romero and Ramiro Peña, Juan Gámez from Cañoros de los Mochis, Julian Ornelas and Bobby Bradley from Charros de Jalisco, as well as Roberto Valenzuela from Sultans de Monterrey.
Mexico will begin its journey in the Miami 2024 Caribbean Series, which will be held next Thursday, January 1, facing the representative of Curaçao at LonDepot Park, home of the Miami Marlins.
