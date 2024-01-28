Paredes leads Mexico’s roster for Caribbean Series

The roster, composed of 15 pitchers, 4 outfielders, 7 infielders and 2 catchers, has at least one representative from the 10 organizations that make up the Mexican Pacific League, along with 14 players from the champion team; Odrissmar Despaigne and Juan Carlos Gamboa of the Yaquis of Obregon, Jeff Kinley of the Algodoneros of Guayaves, Manny Barreda and Alexis Wilson of the Tomateros of Culiacan, Zach Matson of Mayos of Navojoa, Jake Sanchez of Águilas of Mexicali, Elkin Alcala, runner-up from Venados de Mazatlán Randy Romero and Ramiro Peña, Juan Gámez from Cañoros de los Mochis, Julian Ornelas and Bobby Bradley from Charros de Jalisco, as well as Roberto Valenzuela from Sultans de Monterrey.