What does the flower arrangement sent by ‘El Mayo’ Zambada and ‘Los Chapitos’ for La Gilbertona’s funeral say?

Culiacan’s cultural icon La Gilbertona dies after days of speculation

Gilberto Salomon Vazquez, known in the entertainment industry as gilbertonDied of pneumonia on March 14. His followers, who were worried about his health for several days, learned the sad news after the influencer’s representative, pavel morenoThis will be confirmed by an emotional video published on social networks.

From Culiacan, Sinaloa, La Gilbertona became a phenomenon on the Internet after videos of her daily life went viral a few years ago. In the clip, the influencer showed a carefree, fun, and somewhat acidic attitude, while also highlighting her fairly courageous opinions, which she almost always professes. Impurity.

special sense of humor gilberto solomon They instantly connected her with the audience and after a few viral videos she gained a huge following, making her an internet celebrity. Of course, when the news of his unfortunate death was confirmed, social media was flooded with sad farewell messages.

A huge painting of La Gilbertona adorns the room, which was filled with funeral wreaths (Photo: TV Azteca Sinaloa)

Of course, the beloved Gilbertona was buried in her native Culiacan, as announced by Pavel Moreno in the video where he confirmed the death. The person gave the exact name of the funeral home (Moreh Burial), which led to huge flower arrangements signed by well-known organized crime groups arriving at the scene.

Apparently, the signatures show that the flowers were a gift from his family. chapo guzmanBecause on the ribbon crossing the arrangement it was possible to read: “To a man who always won with a smile. Guzmán López family.

Similarly, other elaborate floral arrangements that came to the funeral home probably came with dedications. Ismael “El Mayo” ZambadaWho is the leader of the Sinaloa Cartel: The ribbon reads, “From my friend Ismael Zambada.”

,You will always be in our hearts. your friends from jalisco“Another arrangement says, which suggests that it was sent by CJNG,

The wreath signed by Ismael Zambada arrived at the La Gilbertona funeral services (Photo: TV Azteca Sinaloa)

These gifts have sparked debate as to whether Gilbertona was in any way related drug trafficking, However, the arrival of these bouquets of flowers, which are not cheap at all and cost thousands of pesos, could directly reflect the reach of the influencer, where he would have even won. Sense of humor of the most dangerous criminals of the country,

The representative of La Gilbertona held a meeting with the media where he explained in detail his last conversation with the influencer, whom he said he liked very much and whose death was particularly painful for him. The representative said:

,Yesterday I held his hand and said to him ‘Old man, I want you to know that you are my partner and I love you very much.’ ‘You know there are friends,’ I told her, ‘there are people who come into your life and who are your friends, who are not yours at all and you come to love them like your family.’

La Gilbertona received expensive floral decorations (Photo: Archive)

On several occasions, Powell stated that he greatly appreciated Gilbertona, and always referred to her as a woman because, despite her sexuality, he “loved her”.like a lady, When the influential man died, Powell was clearly moved, reporting:

“Gilberto passed away about an hour ago. Now they can say that Gilberto died, His funeral will be held at a funeral home here in Culiacan, Sinaloa. Yesterday he was very unwell, I spoke to him yesterday, he was able to talk very little. And today is already gone. He is now resting in peace.”