What happens if I drink baking soda after eating?

He sodium bicarbonate It is one of those ingredients that is not missing in any home, since its many uses give us the opportunity to have it on different objects as a very effective cleaner or disinfectant, but also to take care of our health. It is no secret that it can eliminate nail fungus, eliminate skin irritation and also improve digestion,

Given this, it is not surprising that many people recommend take it in one version doused with water Always after eating, as the benefits are multiple and immediate. And if you have doubts about this recommendation, here we tell you why it is recommended to drink this medicine and what effect it has on your body.

What happens if I take baking soda after eating?

Even health professionals recommend it Moderate consumption of baking soda To improve the health of people; However, it is important to remember that before using it you should consult a doctor to determine if this product is ideal for you. Some of the benefits of taking baking soda are that it provides relief from acid indigestion and hence, the symptoms will no longer be a problem.

take baking soda after eating According to specialty site MedlinePlus, it can not only help you with digestion to avoid bloating or reflux caused by indigestion, but it is also thought to be able to reduce acidity levels in the blood and urine.

What is baking soda water used for?

mixture of water with baking soda serves as antacidBut as we told you, it is only a treatment in which certain dosages must be followed, as appropriate, also it must be taken one or two hours after eating and its use should not exceed two weeks.

Follow these recommendations from MedlinePlus experts on using baking soda powder to improve health:

Always take it mixed with water one or two hours after eating.

If your stomach is full then avoid consuming baking soda.

It is not recommended for children under 12 years of age.

Who can’t take baking soda?

Like any other food, baking soda also has some uses. Difference And so it is not recommended for some patients, especially children under 12 years of age, pregnant women or people with high blood pressure. That’s why first use it as a home remedy to improve your digestion and other related problems. consult with with health professional,