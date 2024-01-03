What is the price of gold and silver coins today Thursday, February 8 – Teach me about science

This is the price of gold and silver coins today, Thursday 8 February.

Today, Thursday, February 8, the buying and selling price of Mexican gold and silver coins began with some subtle modifications in some distributors, so, if you have invested in these pieces or are thinking of doing so soon, So we invite you to continue reading this article, because we will tell you all the details about it below.

Regarding this type of asset in precious metals, we must consider that its buying and selling price is subject to constant change; Although certainly on some occasions we may find that these may be very subtle, on some occasions we will see that these are very relevant and we can take advantage of them to our advantage to improve the performance of the asset.

For this reason, it is important to be aware of how the price of purchases and sales changes on a daily basis, because in this way it will be possible for us to make follow-ups that will let us know completely how these are valued. The pieces have been separate for a certain amount of time. And, therefore, it will be possible for us to distinguish in a very simple way when a good moment presents itself to take advantage.

When doing so, you should also consider that, according to what the Bank of Mexico (Banxico) tells us, all the institutions that are authorized to buy and sell these pieces are:

Azteca Bank

banorte

banaregio

BBVA-Bancomer

Sibanco, SA

mexican mint

MIDE Interactive Museum of Economics

Ecological Solutions in Metals, S.A. de C.V.

Monedas Briggs SA de CV

Bank of Mexico (Banxico). There are some numismatic products which are distributed only by this institution.

In this way, when confirming the purchase and sale price of these pieces, it is advisable to compare said valuation with different distributors, since we can also find some significant variations depending on the issue.

So that you can do it in a simple way, at Ansename de Ciência we share this information with you daily, so today, Thursday, February 8, the buying and selling prices of these pieces appeared as follows:

Azteca Bank

The official portal of Banco Azteca indicates that this banking institution only sells the Plata Libertad fragment, whose value at the last update of this asset to date is:

Part buy(mxn) Sales (MXN) silver liberty ounce $392.00 $492.00

banorte

Metal price indicators on the official Banort portal indicate that they sell these pieces for buy and sell, whose price in the latest update is:

Part buy(mxn) Sales (MXN) Aztec (20 peso gold) $14,000.00 $19,900.00 Hidalgo (10 peso gold) $7,000.00 $9,950.00 1/2 hidalgo (5 gold pesos) $3,500.00 $4,975.00 1/4 hidalgo (2.5 gold pesos) $1,750.00 $2,488.00 1/5 hidalgo (2 gold pesos) $1,400.00 $1,990.00 Shatabdi (50 gold pesos) $37,500.00 $48,000.00 silver liberty ounce $270.00 $425.00

banaregio

The Banregio Banking Institution indicates on its official currency and metals portal that only the following pieces are available for sale with value:

Part Sale Only (MXN) ounce of silver $508.00 Century $46,773.00

BBVA Bancomer

Financial information from BBVA Bancomer shows the following indicators for purchases and sales of metals:

Part buy(mxn) Sales (MXN) gold liberty ounce $33,000.00 $37,500.00 silver liberty ounce $400.00 $535.00 Century $40,050.00 $46,100.00

*The prices presented here are indicative, as they are subject to constant market movements and even geographical region.