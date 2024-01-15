What Jeff Bezos, Elon Musk and other billionaires are planning to survive the end of the world

Unbeknownst to many of their customers and employees, some technology leaders are planning their way out of this disaster

In a context where environmental, health and geopolitical challenges are interconnected, creating a landscape of global uncertainty, economic and technological elites have begun to explore options to reduce the risks associated with potential global disasters .

by infobay

This trend, far from being mere speculation, has gained prominence with figures like Tesla and SpaceX founder Elon Musk, Amazon chairman Jeff Bezos and PayPal co-founder Peter Thiel.

These technical references have not only conceptualized, but also In some cases they have already implemented plans designed to offer solutions to survive in extreme scenarios.

What projects are there to save humanity from the end of the world?

Proposal to colonize other planetsStands for the technological world’s ambition to create a “Plane B” for humanity in space, with Mars as the most cited objective.

This approach requires not only significant technological advances, but also ethical challenges related to the colonization and eventual exploitation of the New World.

Besides, Construction of bunkers at sites considered safeAs in New Zealand, an asylum strategy unfolds on a mundane scale.

This interest has greatly increased with the promotion of the market for underground constructions aimed at providing protection from various disasters ranging from nuclear conflicts to extreme natural disasters.

How the world is seeing its potential collapse

for its part, The statement of the Second Vice President and Minister of Labor Yolanda Diaz reflects the concern of these initiativesDespite its innovation, being accessible only to the economic elite may deepen social gaps.

This perspective has generated a public debate about the ethics and justice of developing private solutions to challenges affecting populations globally.

Investment in technologies for commercial space travel, led by companies such as SpaceX and Blue Origin, reflects the ambition to make these achievements accessible not only as scientific achievements but also as potential answers to the search for habitat options beyond Earth .

However, The long-term feasibility of such projects and their environmental and social sustainability remain a matter of intense discussion.

Billionaires try to save themselves from the end of the world

Plans of these billionairesWhile symbolizing the human desire to go beyond known boundaries, they also pose a fundamental dilemma about the future of the community.

In this sense, investing in solutions for individual survival in the face of global disasters directly challenges the principles of equality and universal solidarity. This approach opposes the idea of ​​collectively facing the challenges of the present and coming era, instead promoting the logic of individual and selective security.

Reflection on these strategies awakens the need for an ethical framework that guides the implementation of advanced technological solutions.

Read more on Infobae