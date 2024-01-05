When is the next payment for Women with Wellbeing 2024?

AndProgram “Welfare women” of the State of Mexico. It is designed to provide economic assistance, improve the quality of life, promote gender equality, and provide employment, educational and health opportunities for women in various Mexican communities.
Yes, OK Women with Wellbeing is a relatively new initiative At Adomex, which replaced Salario Rosa, demand has been high and the Delfina Gómez government expects to gain more 400 thousand people, Many of them have already registered and are enjoying the money deposited through their cards, but many women question when the next payment will be made.
Payment Schedule Women with Wellbeing Card
- First payment: December 2023
- Second payment: January-February 2024
- Third payment: March-April
- Fourth payment: July-August
- Fifth payment: September-October
- Sixth payment: November-December
How much do they deposit in the Mujeres con Bienstar program?
Beneficiaries will receive financial assistance 2 thousand 500 pesos Bi-monthly on your “Women on Welfare” card. The program is aimed at women aged 18 to 64, with priority given to single mothers, indigenous people, African-descendants, repatriates, people with chronic-degenerative diseases, victims of crime and people living in highly marginalized situations. She goes.
With the Women’s Welfare Programme, we will directly support the most vulnerable women in the state’s 125 municipalities, and unlike the past, it is a program without intermediaries, without conditions, which will have universal support without any discrimination.
Women benefit from welfare card
- Receive financial assistance of 2,500 pesos every two months.
- Study any educational level in public schools in in-person and virtual mode.
- Get trained in courses, workshops and talks that promote skills useful in your everyday life.
- This program will provide animal welfare services along with veterinary assistance for companion or assistance animals.
- Assistance will be provided for social security, including life insurance, and, if necessary, assistance for funeral expenses.
- The card will allow you to receive preferential rates on public transportation systems.
- Access health services such as psychological, dental, visual, nutritional, medical, legal assistance.