When is the next payment for Women with Wellbeing 2024?

AndProgram “Welfare women” of the State of Mexico. It is designed to provide economic assistance, improve the quality of life, promote gender equality, and provide employment, educational and health opportunities for women in various Mexican communities.

Yes, OK Women with Wellbeing is a relatively new initiative At Adomex, which replaced Salario Rosa, demand has been high and the Delfina Gómez government expects to gain more 400 thousand people, Many of them have already registered and are enjoying the money deposited through their cards, but many women question when the next payment will be made.

Payment Schedule Women with Wellbeing Card

First payment: December 2023

Second payment: January-February 2024

Third payment: March-April

Fourth payment: July-August

Fifth payment: September-October

Sixth payment: November-December

How much do they deposit in the Mujeres con Bienstar program?



Beneficiaries will receive financial assistance 2 thousand 500 pesos Bi-monthly on your “Women on Welfare” card. The program is aimed at women aged 18 to 64, with priority given to single mothers, indigenous people, African-descendants, repatriates, people with chronic-degenerative diseases, victims of crime and people living in highly marginalized situations. She goes.

With the Women’s Welfare Programme, we will directly support the most vulnerable women in the state’s 125 municipalities, and unlike the past, it is a program without intermediaries, without conditions, which will have universal support without any discrimination. delfina gomez

