Who was Casimiro Ulloa and why is there a hospital named after him in Miraflores?

Who was Casimiro Ulloa and why is a hospital named after him? (Miraflores Municipality / San Fernando – UNMSM)

There are many characters who marked history in Peru. Men and women who spent their lives making great contributions because of their valor, bravery, knowledge and even solidarity with their neighbours. Some tried their best on the battlefield, others in the academic field. complex medical issues,

Thus, it is advisable to remember such names Daniel Alcides Carrion, Cayetano Heredia, Hipolito Unanue and wonderful Jose Casimiro UlloaWho is remembered not only for his long career but also There is an important hospital named after him.Remembering the legacy of such an important man who spent his life trying to provide medicine with new, more humane and modern knowledge.

José Casimiro Ulloa, Peruvian doctor of great merit. (fuenteshistoricasdelperu.com)

José Casimiro Ulloa Busello was born in 1828 under the Lima sky, which had recently become independent from Spanish domination. Son of Justina Busello and José Ulloa y Molina, he studied Santo Toribio Seminary And it didn’t take long for his passion for medicine to manifest. so, In 1844 he entered the College of Medicine of La Independência.

As after your graduation Surgeon In 1851 he was sent to France to gain new knowledge. The manager of this trip was none other than him Cayetano Heredia Individually, Joe considered Ulloa and became a mentor to him and another group of students who accompanied him.

For a period of four years, the doctor lived in the ‘City of Light’, and learned about the organization of medical expertise and all the new European advances that were so needed in Peru. Upon his return to the country, he made great contributions to the professionalization of the expertise.

In this context, during the government of Marshal Ramon Castilla the new Education Law was passed, and the foundation was laid for the better study of medicine, which at that time was not only in its infancy, but competing with a large number of quacks. . and physicians who offered magical treatments to the population.

Cayetano Heredia was Ulloa’s mentor during his medical studies. (San Fernando – UNMSM)

After supporting Cayetano Heredia in the organization of the regulations to transform the Colegio de San Fernando into a Faculty of Medicine, he was elected Secretary and Professor of Therapeutics, experiencing firsthand the expansion and development of knowledge in his field at the national level. level. Unfortunately, this boom would soon come to a halt due to the arrival of one of the worst conflicts we have ever experienced as a country: the Pacific War.

The year was 1879 and hostilities between Bolivia and Chile soon led to an impending war in which Peru was involved due to an agreement with its mountainous neighbor. This announcement came amid uncertainty and it was clear that complex times were ahead for our young nation. In this sense, the medical community was not indifferent.

Ulloa, with strong patriotic feelings and generous desires He served as surgeon in chief of the National Army.Organizing field hospitals and ambulances, becoming manager of the Red Cross Foundation.

The capture of Lima dealt a severe blow to national morale.

It is noteworthy that his work in the field of military health was not limited to the war period only, but he had active participation during the reconstruction phase also. He is currently considered the Patron of the Army Health Services.

The Peruvian doctor is also remembered for being a prolific journalist. For him, The work of scientific dissemination through the press was very important. To professionalize the business and leave behind the lack of knowledge about it.

Part of his efforts to achieve this included the establishment of medical gazette, a magazine dedicated to the dissemination of scientific knowledge and various researches. It ended just as the war with Chile began, a period that was complemented by the occupation of Lima and where places such as hospitals and medical schools were invaded by southern troops, making teaching and care difficult.

However, after the return of the Chilean Navy, Doc continued his outreach work with a new magazine medical monitorOf which he was the director till his last days.

Lima Medical Gazette. (research journals)

It is important to highlight doctors and journalists also Special emphasis on mental health in Peru, Until then, it was a little-known subject and was attributed to religious themes. Patients, or rather ‘isolators’ as they were called, were confined to ‘homes’ whose conditions were deplorable and where there was virtually no cure for this type of disease.

Casimiro Ulloa used his publications to draw attention to this problem, managing to promote the establishment of a hospice for these people, called the Hospital de la Misericordia, also known as the Cercado Asylum. Which was inaugurated in 1859.

Here he served as director and promoted the humanization and study of psychiatry as a specialty. Thus, he is considered to be the first person to treat these conditions scientifically.

One of the locations of the Misericordia Hospital. Photo: Facebook Architecture Magazine

José Casimiro Ulloa had great knowledge of various subjects and was known as a polyglot. It had a vast library and was constantly updating itself on advances in the world of medicine.

Apart from the qualities already mentioned, his time can also be highlighted as Director of the Medical Society of Limathe foundation of which he promoted, and his volunteer work in the care of the wounded during the Revolution Colonel Mariano Ignacio Prado,

Unfortunately, his extensive contributions contrast sharply with the years of his life, which were quite short. The doctor’s life ended on August 4, 1891 In Arequipa, at only 62 years old. The impact of his departure was remarkable. His remains were transferred from Molendo to Lima with all kinds of funeral honors.

In front of José Casimiro Ulloa Hospital. (archive)

The legacy of this great character in Peruvian history has not gone unnoticed, which is why, in Lima, there exists the José Casimiro Ulloa Emergency Hospital.

The name of the place, established in 1980, was recommended by the Medical College of Peru in honor of the humanitarian, scientific and educational work of the surgeon, whose contribution was extremely important to Peruvian medicine.

This hospital specializing in emergency situations is located today in the Miraflores district and has emerged under the need to care for a large number of patients. A posthumous tribute that highlights Ulloa’s genius as a genius during his time in this life.