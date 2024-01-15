Why scientists believe fish oil is one of the great secrets of longevity

Lipid molecules derived from fatty acids, their mission is to lead the process of resolution of inflammation, according to Charles N. The finding was found in research published in October 2002 by a team of Harvard University scientists led by Serhan.

Life expectancy in 1901 was about 40 years. Four decades later, he was almost 70 years old. Today, we dream of crossing the barrier of 100, but, yes, of enjoying as healthy a longevity as possible, because we not only aspire to live longer, but we aspire to do it better.

As the Spanish scientist Juan Carlos Izpisua says, we are facing a ‘second revolution’ in life expectancy due to the advances led by the biomedical community, especially during the last 25 years, which have focused most of their efforts in research. Used to be. An enemy as silent as it is deadly: inflammation,

Accelerating the process of physical weakness (sarcopenia, osteoporosis, etc.) and triggering many chronic pathologies associated with aging, such as cardiovascular or neurodegenerative diseases, The fight against inflammation has become one of the main ‘obsessions’ of scientists who study the key to slowing down (stopping?) the progress of our biological clock.,

“Inflammation is behind a wide range of Chronic diseases, including heart attack, stroke, cancer, diabetes, chronic kidney disease, account for more than half of the deaths in the world.Nonalcoholic fatty liver or autoimmune or neurodegenerative diseases,” explains Dr. Angel Durantez, expert in antiaging medicine and technical director of Longvitas.

Before getting into the matter, it is important to clarify what are two types of inflammation, Intense, which is punctual and is caused by beatings, burns, etc. And that, generally, we treat with classic anti-inflammatory drugs, such as ibuprofen, etc. chronic inflammationRefers to degenerative processes associated with specific pathology for which there is no treatment.

We’re talking about inflammation that “we don’t see, it’s there and we can measure” and, as Durantez points out, is the cause of most of our diseases. “We know that the main diseases related to the aging process (of the cardiovascular, neurodegenerative, metabolic, cancer and musculoskeletal systems) very inflammatory factor, Therefore, inflammation, which is already included in the cycle of aging markers, has already become a target that must be acted upon.”

Chronic inflammation, which is exactly what worries the champions of longevity science, “accelerates aging and can eventually begin to damage healthy cells, tissues and organs, affecting a variety of systems. Over time, All this, besides, DNA damage, tissue death and irreparable damage may occur” says Ilona Calparasoro, CEO of Longevitas.

Also known as chronic systemic inflammation, “its onset is usually linked to bad habits” and can have very serious consequences for our health. It has been estimated that “over 90% of all known diseases have a chronic inflammatory component. Furthermore, chronic inflammatory diseases have been identified as the most serious disease. Leading cause of death in the world today“, Add.

The heroine of the scary cover of ‘Time’ magazine in which she was ‘said’stealth assassin’, “near to 10% of the world’s population suffers from chronic inflammationA complex biochemical process that goes through various steps”.

And the worst thing is that, without realizing it, we ‘feed the monster’ with our tradition of throwing away medicines whenever inflammation shows its face in the form of pain. ,When we treat inflammation with classic anti-inflammatory drugs, what we do is block the entire natural process that our bodies should do to deal with it., These medications may be ‘worth it’ if used to treat specific inflammation for a short period of time, but in the long run, what they do is deactivate the entire natural resolution process, destroying it completely. “Calpersoro warned.

But there is still more. In this scenario, if the inflammation is not properly resolved, it can lead to serious tissue damage. Therefore, the new trend in today’s medicine is to resolve inflammation rather than prevent it. “To carry out this process, the body, which is very intelligent, has its own devices. SPMS (‘Special Pro-Resolution Lipid Mediators’), lipid molecules derived from fatty acids from which resolvins are derived, whose mission is to lead the process of resolving inflammation, As Charles N. The finding was found in research published in October 2002 by a team of Harvard University scientists led by Serhan.

How does Resolvin work? “As if they were orchestra conductors, Repairs damaged tissue due to inflammation and directs the action of clearing dead cells. And to return to normalcy.

The scientific evidence supporting the clinical action of Resolvin is overwhelming. “Since they were discovered in the early 2000s, they have been recorded 1,044 scientific publications in the United States support its effectiveness in pathology from such diverse areas of medicine as cardiology, pulmonology, dentistry or dermatology”.

The bad news is that, due to the passage of time, improperly healing injuries, bad habits or misuse of medications like ibuprofen, among other reasons, “Our body is losing resolvin And, therefore, their natural ability to deal with inflammation is reduced.

The good thing is, “Science has managed to isolate the precursors of resolvin in fish oil – the drivers of its natural production. And, thanks to scientific advances in food technology, it has become possible to extract these molecules and put them into a capsule. “There are over 1,500 papers that support the effectiveness of P-resolvin food supplements, which enhance the natural production of resolvin in our bodies.”

More than a decade ago, Dr. Durantez caught a glimpse of the revolution that P-resolvin was going to bring to the fight against inflammation. “At the time, I was in the middle of transitioning from sports medicine to healthy aging and longevity medicine and I thought how interesting that product was for anyone who practices sports. Because athletes, no matter what level they , there is always pain. There is some or some discomfort due to some inflammatory process. After this, I am able to verify How important is this even in the field of longevityBecause one of the pillars of healthy aging is the fight against chronic, silent, persistent inflammation And this is, sometimes, difficult to explain, because many patients still mistake it for inflammation.

In the United States, he insists, “they have been using these precursors to Resolvin for the last few years, in particular, In high competition areas as a way to accelerate and enhance recovery in professional athletes Who suffer from inflammatory processes not only as a result of injury, but also due to a training session or competition effort. Moreover, in different areas of medicine, such as cardiology, oncology, dermatology or dentistry, since the presence of inflammation is common in all of them.”

Businessman and Longvitas consulting partner, Ettore Ossio admits how much he would have liked to have this food supplement as an ally during his time as a footballer. “I would have loved to have been able to use this Resolvin precursor during my active years during the war. The swelling that occurs when the body is pushed to its limits, I’m sure I would have done that Helped to reduce recovery time from overload, dislocation or injury Which usually happens in contact sports like soccer. And even to eliminate or reduce the discomfort and pain that, during the last years of my career, I had to endure in each match or training session.”

Aitor Ocio has already included this new supplement in the list of recommendations that Dr. Durantez has given him to continue his high-performance life beyond the stadiums. “Beyond my business side, I continue my high intensity training. I am fond of tennis and I give all my strength on the court, For this reason, I have to take maximum care of my joints, which have endured the logical wear and tear of my years as a professional football player. I have had several interventions, the cartilage is affected, etc. And I am confident that this precursor to Resolvin will help me get better and, of course, slow down all the degenerative processes that may be triggered,” he concluded.