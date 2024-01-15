Woman “cleansed with salt and hot water” in San Miguel

In early March, a woman originally from San Miguel was contacted via Facebook. There, extortion began, which forced her to transfer money several times, until she decided to file a complaint.

In early March, a woman originally from San Miguel was contacted by someone through Facebook who told her: “Daughter, your business is going bad because they are hurting you and I want to help you. I want.”

When the complainant asked how much the cleaning would cost, he told her the first consultation would be free, but she would have to “clean with salt and hot water.”

Two days later, the complainant said in his complaint that he was contacted through WhatsApp from two different numbers from where they told him that he would have to deposit $50. “And if you don’t do that, it will turn into poverty,” he told him.

ALSO: Police file 103 extortion complaints in El Salvador in 75 days of 2024



The victim agreed and deposited the amount in the name of Carmelina RS, who gave her a bank account number in El Salvador, even though she was contacted through a number in Colombia and a number in Guadalajara, Mexico. As confirmed by El Diario De Hoy.

According to the complaint, after the deposit they made a video call to perform a ritual and get the job done and clean her “Since she was in poverty, they wanted to make her crazy and hurt her family.”

The man told him he needed to deposit $290 to complete the job, which he deposited into an account in the same name on March 8. On March 11, the same person contacted her telling her that she would need to deposit another $900 to complete the work, two amulets including a chain and a gold bracelet, and that if she did not do so the damage would be worse. .

He then contacted her again via WhatsApp from a different number than the previous two, asking her to send only $600 and threatening her that if she did not do so, he would publish some photos and say that he There was an extortionist woman. The victim did not make any further submission and chose to report the matter to the police.

spread only fans photos

On March 8, a young woman living in a neighborhood of Soyapango was threatened that if she did not pay $300, they would send the photos to her family and the company where the complainant works, who has an account on the OnlyFans app.

According to the complaint, the extortion began through a message that the young woman received from a Salvadoran phone number through the WhatsApp application, in which he sent her a screenshot with the complainant’s profile photo.

In her complaint, the young woman said the extortionist told her the money should be given to a security guard at a public hospital in the center of San Salvador.

Also: Police arrest two gang members who were trying to flee Guatemala

Extortion cases in schools

Of the 103 complaints received by the PNC between January 1 and March 15 this year, four involve young students either as victims, as perpetrators or as subjects through whom blackmail would be paid. .

One of those cases involved a young woman from whom another student demanded $50 in exchange for not uploading photos and videos in which the victim appeared naked. Although the complaint was filed on February 13 this year, the extortion started in October 2023.

According to the complaint, on August 22, 2023, the class president, around 16 years of age, told her that if she wanted to join a study group, she would have to show two private videos which she would have to send on Facebook. Account. Instagram. The victim did this.

However, in the first days of October 2023, the photos spread from the account to which the student had sent them two months earlier. When the victim complained, the account administrator told her that she would have to pay $50, otherwise he would upload some videos and kill her. The victim gave him the money in three deliveries inside the school where they both study.