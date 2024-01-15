3 Diets for Weight Loss That Aren’t Healthy But Feel Like They Are (And 3 That Are Healthy)

this is what the world of food is like wide and varied, There are more classic and traditional, such as Mediterranean or Nordic, and others that are more modern and increasingly popular, such as intermittent fasting, soup fasting or DASH. everyone is aimed at achieving specific objectives: Lose Weight, Improve Diet, Control Blood Sugar, Lower Cholesterol… But Do you really know which is healthy and which is not?

Amidst this confusion of options, and due to developments in nutrition and the increasing supply of new Products and Superfoods Which promises to lose weight easily and in less time, it can be confusion in choosing the right diet Not only for your needs, but also so that it has no impact on your health. Therefore, we analyze 3 fad diets for weight loss that are unhealthy, although they appear so; And 3 who are healthy And they will help you achieve your goals without affecting your well-being.

7 Keys to Identifying Miracle Foods

How to choose a healthy diet to lose weight?

Choosing a diet is not as easy as choosing the clothes you are going to wear today, deserves special attention And keep in mind the many factors that can affect your weight and health.

First of all, it must be adjusted According to your personal preferences and lifestyle, If you don’t enjoy the foods in the diet, it will be difficult for you to follow it and therefore achieve your results.

Secondly, it is convenient Prefer diets that are safe and healthy in the long run, flexible and adaptable. Avoid those that promote elimination entire food groups or extreme restrictionsBecause they can lead to nutritional deficiencies and negative effects on your health.

Make sure it includes a variety nutritious and balanced diet Which provide all the essential nutrients like vitamins, minerals, proteins, healthy fats and complex carbohydrates.

In any case, it is always recommended Counseling If you’re unsure, consult a health professional, nutritionist or dietitian before starting any diet so they can establish a personalized plan Safe and suitable for you.

3 fad diets that are unhealthy

Some diets, no matter how popular or followed, They are very attractive because they promise short-term weight loss. However, they may not be sustainable or healthy in the long term. Examples of this, which we will analyze below, are Keto diet, detox diet and OMAD diet,

Canva

Keto diet (ketogenic diet)

What does it consist of : The keto or ketogenic diet is a low-carb, high-fat diet that attempts to induce a metabolic state called ketosis, where burns body fat Instead of carbohydrates as the main source of energy.

: The keto or ketogenic diet is a low-carb, high-fat diet that attempts to induce a metabolic state called ketosis, where Instead of carbohydrates as the main source of energy. Why does it look healthy? : Many people initially experience rapid weight loss due to carbohydrate restriction, which can result in decreased appetite and calorie intake.

: Many people initially experience rapid weight loss due to carbohydrate restriction, which can result in decreased appetite and calorie intake. Why could it be harmful in the long term?, Although this diet can lead to rapid weight loss, it is not a permanent or healthy solution over time. , may be the reason nutritional deficiencies, Since it eliminates entire food groups like fruits and whole grains. Additionally, it may cause digestive problems As Constipation, bad breath, fatigue, difficulty concentrating, or other long-term health problems.

detox diet

iStock

What does it consist of : Detox diets are designed to promote the elimination of toxins from the body in the short term, and include Strictly restrict solid foods In lieu of incorporating juice, smoothies or detox supplements.

: Detox diets are designed to promote the elimination of toxins from the body in the short term, and include In lieu of incorporating juice, smoothies or detox supplements. Why does it look healthy? : These diets are believed to help cleanse the body and promote rapid weight loss By drastically reducing calorie intake.

: These diets are believed to help cleanse the body and promote By drastically reducing calorie intake. Why could it be harmful in the long term?: Detox diets are not sustainable and lack solid scientific evidence. They may help you lose weight in the short term, but they are not healthy for the body, as they can cause nutrient deficiencies. muscle loss, fatigue Or weakness. Additionally, initial weight loss usually occurs water loss, not fat lossTherefore the results will not be 100% actual or optimal.

OMAD Diet (Meal Once a Day)

What does it consist of :The OMAD, or “meal once a day” diet, is a form of intermittent fasting that involves 23 hours fast Consume all calories and foods in a day same food ,

:The OMAD, or “meal once a day” diet, is a form of intermittent fasting that involves Consume all calories and foods in a day , Why does it look healthy? : That one meal usually does not meet the recommended daily amount of calories, which can lead to short-term weight loss.

: That one meal usually does not meet the recommended daily amount of calories, which can lead to short-term weight loss. Why could it be harmful in the long term?:Extreme calorie restriction and prolonged fasting can cause nutritional deficiencies, because it restricts the number of meals and the variety of foods consumed. but it can also happen slow metabolismSpending so many hours without eating causes fatigue, dizziness, and negative effects on mental and emotional health.

3 diets that stay healthy for a long time

The important thing when choosing a diet is not only that it is sustainable and healthy in the long run, but also that Focus on overall health and not just weight loss. There are many plans that fit these parameters, but we wanted to analyze three of the most popularSuch as the Mediterranean, intermittent fasting or low-carb diets.

Canva

Mediterranean diet

What does it consist of : It is based on the traditional cuisine of rich Mediterranean countries Fruits, vegetables, beans, fish, olive oil and grains whole And limit consumption of red and processed meat.

: It is based on the traditional cuisine of rich Mediterranean countries And limit consumption of red and processed meat. because it’s healthy : The Mediterranean diet has been widely studied and is linked to many health benefits, including reduced risk of heart disease, stroke, etc. weight loss , It is a sustainable and healthy way to maintain weight and general health.

: The Mediterranean diet has been widely studied and is linked to many health benefits, including reduced risk of heart disease, stroke, etc. , It is a sustainable and healthy way to maintain weight and general health. how to do it right: Prioritize fresh, quality foods, include a variety of plant-based foods, eat fish regularly, Uses olive oil as main source of fat (or fruits like avocado) and limit consumption of red and processed meat.

intermittent fasting diet

What does it consist of Intermittent fasting: Intermittent fasting alternates periods of not eating with periods of eating. there is Many ways to practice it Such as the 16/8 method (fast for 16 hours and eat during an 8-hour period) or the 5:2 diet (eat normally for 5 days and restrict calories for 2 days).

Intermittent fasting: Intermittent fasting alternates periods of not eating with periods of eating. there is Such as the 16/8 method (fast for 16 hours and eat during an 8-hour period) or the 5:2 diet (eat normally for 5 days and restrict calories for 2 days). because it’s healthy : besides helping reduce weight , improves metabolic health and insulin sensitivity, reduces inflammation and promotes longevity. Moreover, it gives relief to the stomach a digestive breakdown Or during fasting periods, which benefits the microbiota.

: besides helping , improves metabolic health and insulin sensitivity, reduces inflammation and promotes longevity. Moreover, it gives relief to the stomach Or during fasting periods, which benefits the microbiota. how to do it right: Choose an intermittent fasting method that suits your lifestyle and needs, such as the 16/8 method or alternate day fasting, and make sure Eat nutritious and balanced food During feeding period to avoid nutrient deficiency. you can do it too Start with a 12-hour fast, For example, eating dinner at 9:00 pm and not eating anything until 9:00 am the next day.

Low Carbohydrate Diet (Low Carb)

What does it consist of : Limit carbohydrate intake and prioritize sources of protein and healthy fats. Can be confused with Keto In which carbohydrates are practically completely eliminated, while in low carb diets the consumption of this nutrient is reduced to 50-60% of daily carbohydrate calories, refined carbohydrates are removed and quality carbohydrates are replaced. Is selected.

: Limit carbohydrate intake and prioritize sources of protein and healthy fats. In which carbohydrates are practically completely eliminated, while in low carb diets the consumption of this nutrient is reduced to 50-60% of daily carbohydrate calories, refined carbohydrates are removed and quality carbohydrates are replaced. Is selected. because it’s healthy : It helps in reducing your weight as well as improves blood sugar control Reduces the risk of heart disease and promotes satiety.

: It helps in reducing your weight as well as improves Reduces the risk of heart disease and promotes satiety. how to do it right:Choose Carbohydrates qualityPrioritize sources of fiber, such as non-starchy vegetables and whole grains Lean Protein and Healthy FatsAnd make sure you get enough vitamins and minerals from other food sources. To avoid nutrient deficiency. It’s also important to note that a low-carb diet may not be right for you, so as with any diet, it’s always best to consult an expert.

And now, which one do I choose?

Of all these diets, the best one will be the one that suits your food preferences, lifestyle and goals. For example, if you enjoy Fresh food and hearty meals Mediterranean diet can be a good option in vegetables. If you prefer intermittent fasting periods and Flexibility in your meal timesIt would be better if you consider that option.

Apart from weight loss, you should also keep your health parameters in mind. For example, if you have high blood pressure Or for those at risk for heart disease, a diet such as DASH may be more appropriate; or if you retain a lot of fluids, short-term detox (without taking it too far) can be good for you. If you are looking Improve insulin sensitivity and control sugar In blood, a low carbohydrate diet can be very helpful.

Other Ways to Lose Weight Healthy

It is worth reminding you what is the key to healthy and sustainable weight loss take a balanced approach It includes a variety of nutritious foods and is part of the lifestyle you practice Get regular physical activity, get good quality sleep, manage stress, and stay hydrated,

And Don’t be afraid to experiment Try different dietary approaches and see how your body reacts. What works for one person may not work for another, so stay tuned Be prepared to adjust and modify your diet as necessary.