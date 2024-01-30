3D hologram is safer and more comfortable

In recent years, Touch Screen They have become one of the favorite technologies of automobile manufacturers. However, despite their utility in the car, their use can raise concerns in terms of safety, since, to a greater or lesser extent, they divert driver’s attention from the road,

Now, join hands together Cambridge University, a more comfortable and safer alternative may be on the way. It is a system based on 3D holographic technology Which will allow drivers to keep their attention on the road while having full control over the vehicle’s functions.

Elimination of most keypads This is something inherent in research and development in the automotive sector.However, this development has also created problems related to distraction while driving. Touch screens are less intuitive, as they require the user to look away from the road for long periods of time. Now that Using projections based on 3D holograms could be the key to improving user experience When consulting the various infotainment functions available in today’s cars.

Heads up display already allows you to minimize distractions without having to consult a touch screen.

He Department of Engineering, University of CambridgeResearchers led by Skirniewskaja, have published a study demonstrating the effectiveness of the use of 3D holograms while driving. It is an investigation whose starting point is Analysis and working method of autonomous driving system, It can be said that this is a kind of head up display It has been improved to be able to enjoy all the features and tools on the screen.

this is a A service that reduces distractions while driving, an aspect that continues to claim thousands of deaths around the world every year. Thanks for the information system on the windshield, It will be possible to select the command To regulate, among others, the air conditioning system or the choice of music. In such a situation, it will not be necessary to go to the touch screen located on the center console.

It should be noted that this technique It will barely survive commercially for a few years, since current driving assistants will give way to fully autonomous driving programs in just a few years. Then, The user will not need to pay attention to what is happening A few hundred meters further when the information is managed by a switchboard.

Cambridge University is collaborating with Google with the aim of developing an intuitive system Able to prevent the user from re-managing the car’s functions through a screen with touch function. Trials have already begun, so significant progress is expected in the coming months. This is a service that will contribute to reducing distractions while driving and therefore translate into better safety.