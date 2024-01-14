Indiba brings its most advanced regenerative medicine technology to the animal kingdom and to humans





The company, a leader in radiofrequency and laser devices, is developing several studies with universities, veterinary clinics and researchers, leading to excellent results that will be presented throughout 2024.

Improving the health and quality of life of animals, especially dogs, cats and horses, using the most advanced technologies is the objective of the Animal Health Division of Indiba Company.

The multinational company has been working with physiotherapists, researchers and doctors for more than 40 years in the development of treatments for humans. During all this time and thanks to its technology based on the 448 kHz frequency, it has been recognized as an authentic technological revolution in the field of health. Years of research and development have shown that its technology has extraordinary effects on cells and is a unique solution in medical applications at the level of physiotherapy as well as dermatology and regenerative medicine issues.

After transferring its progress from humans to animals 5 years ago, in particular dogs, cats and horses, the company has been focusing on research with many scientific studies from animals to the veterinary environment. “Our goal is to revitalize veterinary practice in areas such as recovery from injury, improving physical condition and providing wellness, especially in our older pets, by harnessing advances in veterinary medicine, technology and treatments to achieve effective welfare in animals. The key is to integrate knowledge. , Because our treatments reduce healing time by controlling pain, inflammation and wound healing, activating cell regeneration and repairing tissues. Animals require active treatments to quickly access the domestic world and, in the case of horses, the world of competition. And that is our goal, to be the enabler of animal welfare by providing technology that until now was inaccessible so that your dog, your cat or your horse can improve their recovery processes, achieving a faster return to normality,” Marina Rodríguez. Alonso says, Products & Brand Leaders Animal Health From Indiba.

VETposium

Indiba-K-Laser will present its products during the Vetposium event, which will be held this Friday, February 2 at 3 pm in the Valkyria Hub space in Barcelona, ​​whose motto is “Revolution in animal and personal welfare”. ,

One Day, moderated by veterinarian and radio program director Carlos Rodriguez like dog and cat, At Onda Cerro, the enormous potential of the most advanced radiofrequency and laser technologies will be shown and with the participation of experts such as Sandra Casado, veterinarian, expert in rehabilitation, chiropractic, osteopathy and acupuncture in animals; Margarita López, veterinarian, specialist in animal rehabilitation and cat therapy; María Suárez, veterinarian, specialist in integrative medicine; Neuse Candela, veterinarian, specialist in integrative medicine and animal nutrition; Diego Villalán, veterinarian, specialist in internal medicine and surgery for small and exotic animals; Eva Vidal veterinarian, specialist in animal rehabilitation and chiropractic; Gabriel Carbonell, veterinarian, European Diploma in Veterinary Surgery; And with the special participation of coach Sabina Medina in corporate and personal wellness.

Promoting integrative medicine in animal sector

The program will begin with a roundtable where Sandra Casado, Margarita López, María Suárez and Neus Candela will talk about their clinical experience in uniting rehabilitation, integrative medicine and nutrition in a holistic approach to treating animals And they will offer treatment guides. And protocol.

After her, María Suárez will explain the benefits of introducing the technology into clinical practice. Expert surgeons, experts in photobiomodulation therapy, will provide practical advice that will help maximize the utility of laser therapy in the clinic.

For his part, Diego Villalán, surgery specialist and director of Pandora Veterinaria, will talk about internal medicine treatments and the benefits and advantages of the use of the K-laser in this area.

After this session, Eva Vidal and Gabriel Carbonell will talk about the synergy between surgery and rehabilitation. Through the presentation of success stories, they will show the benefits this symbiosis and teamwork of these two fields of veterinary medicine brings to the recovery of patients.

Last but not least, the focus of the Vetposium will also be on the well-being of the veterinarian and to this end, at the beginning and end of the program, Sabina Medina will give practical advice to improve mental health inside and out. Hospital.

The event will conclude with a dinner and a raffle to select two INDIBA and K-Laser Ambassadors, who will have an INDIBA AH-100 or a K-Laser demonstrated in their clinic for one year, free of charge. Training and technical support on the use of the equipment.

