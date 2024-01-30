Carlos Zambrano The Uruguayan is very close to signing for Liverpool: “He will play Libertadores”

‘Casar’ Zambrano has held very advanced talks with Liverpool, the current champions of the Uruguayan tournament. Here are the details.

defender carlos Zambrano seems to have left his time at Alianza Lima behind After revealing that he has several offers from South American football, he also revealed that he is satisfied with the idea of ​​going to Uruguay instead of Argentina because the club that wants him will play in the most important tournament of the continent. Here are their statements.

During the broadcast of the FUTMAX program, host Rafael Cardozo advised carlos zambrano Where will he play this season and the defender did not hesitate to address the big question:

“Thank God I had a few offers, two from Argentina, one of which I honestly rejected, it was Lanús. I didn’t agree with that option. To be honest, the one that interested me Today it’s Uruguay, you’ll find out why. play libertadores,Zambrano told FUTMAX.

Although Peñarol, Defensor Sporting, Nacional and Liverpool are Uruguay’s representatives in the Copa Libertadores, only the latter will advance everything with the Peruvians and thus ensure their participation in the international tournament in mind.

Zambrano refuses to return to Alianza: “It’s too complicated, there is no communication”

Carlos Zambrano, on the other hand, revealed his feelings regarding the contract with Alianza Lima: “That’s the complicated thing about football, all parties have to agree. The player, the team I am a member of today and the team that is interested in me. Honestly, it’s very complicated (stay tuned for that).If I have to attend the club tomorrow, I will go because I have a contract. Zero communication, it doesn’t concern me either, it’s clear to me,

When will Zambrano’s contract with Uruguay be confirmed?

Finally, the past defender of Boca Junios explained that the Uruguayan football offer will be closed as soon as possible: “I will be happy when the specific proposal comes. Something concrete will have to come out between one to two weeks.”

