Bella Ramsey talks about The Last of Us season 2 and meeting Kaitlyn Dever for the first time

Bella Ramsey commented on season 2 of HBO’s The Last of Us, saying she felt “incredibly happy” with the casting announcements for the second season.

As previously announced, season 2 brings back Kaitlyn Dever as Abby, Young Mazzino as Jessie, and Isabella Merced as Dinah. Ramsey explained, “It’s exciting to me. I’m excited to have new people come into the family and join in. It’s going to be a lot of fun.” GamesRadar+.

Also during the interview, Ramsey recalled the first time he met Dever. Ramsey and Dever were at an event and they met while waiting for their cars.

Apparently the two didn’t have the most intense conversation at the time, partly because Dever wasn’t officially cast as Abby at the time.

Ramsey said, “I knew they were talking to him about casting at the time, so it was quietly like ‘hey’ and numbers and things were shared.” “She’s excellent, Isabelle and the young guys too, I’m really excited to go with them all.”

Season 2 is set to debut in February, and despite suffering a broken limb, star Pedro Pascal (Joel) says he’ll be ready to go. Season 2 will release in 2025.

Season 2 of The Last of Us is expected to cover at least some of the events of The Last of Us: Part II game, and fans know all the details about them. The show is expected to continue for a few more seasons, lasting between 3-5 seasons.

As for the game series, Naughty Dog recently canceled The Last of Us Online, but two new single-player games are still in the works.