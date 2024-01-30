They warn of the danger of the Mayan train in the hollow ground

Mexico City.-Environmental activists warned that the Mayan train could cause devastation between Cancún and Playa del Carmen in Quintana Roo because it is built on hollow ground.

Earlier, he had accused the Secretariat of National Defense (SEDANA) of ignoring his warnings from two years ago.

“We have been warning for two years that it is going to pass over the caves, the cenotes, the caverns,” said Jose Urbina, a member of the #SelvamedelTren movement and founder of the cenotes, and he said that was wrong and now a catastrophe could occur. Is.” Urbanos Collective…

“Then they came out with this demagoguery that they were going to put up piles to protect the cenotes, do me a favor! As if the piles were needed to preserve the cenotes. They’re to protect the train from falling. And let’s see if it turns out well because the ground is deep for many kilometers, there is no pile that reaches solid ground, no matter how deep one goes, there is always some vault, it is always very porous, that’s why there are so many small micro collapses on it, on the road, in houses etc. We warned,” he said.

Speleologist and water consultant Guillermo D’Christi regretted that in two years no one had warned of the danger to the environment and the work of President López Obrador, who was determined to inaugurate the entire Maya train last December.

He said, “We have been warning for more than two years and now the army barely pays attention. They already knew, but no one wants to tell the emperor that he is naked.”

La Cedena acknowledged yesterday that Section 5 of the Mayan Train, 43.3 kilometers north, from Cancún to Playa del Carmen, is 68 percent on hollow soil, or “high karst,” which is why a high bridge of reinforced concrete is needed. It was necessary to build. On piles that have pierced cenotes, caves and underground rivers. However, I do not comment on Section 5 South, the inauguration of which, like the entire 1,554 kilometer route, was planned for December, then for January and now until after June.

López Obrador hopes to inaugurate 5 Norte on February 29 at any cost.

“From the very beginning we warned about this and now they have announced it publicly, but we still don’t have the transparency of the studies that they say they have done in geophysical, hydrological and I don’t know what .They presented them and with that report on the impacts, we don’t have it and we know the impacts are going to be very severe,” said Chris Nolasco, who said the forest and cenote will be affected by Mayan train operations in September 2022. Beatriz Gutiérrez, wife of López Obrador.

Since 2022, #SélvamedelTren activists and other organizations have condemned the risk of porous soils and the destruction of underwater heritage.

He warned, “Construction of railway infrastructure on karst, porous and thin terrain is extremely risky and could lead to imminent collapse, as well as drilling for the installation of piles and other structures could cause irreparable contamination of this aquifer.” Is.” 29 March. Instead, on the same day, the President defended the stilt plan.

He said, “Arriving in Tulum, in fact, there are cenotes, but the project contemplates building viaducts to go over them. The underground rivers and cenotes are not touched, the underground rivers and cenotes are not changed in any way. goes.”

#SélvamedelTren exhibits cracks in the first piles installed and placed without anti-rust treatment, neoprene or seismic joints.

“I’m no engineer, but I’m surprised they don’t have the treatment that should be given to an installation that will be in direct contact with water, weather, it seems strange to me because it’s something that would have happened when it was built It still requires a house in the area and it will also require very expensive maintenance,” Urbina said.

Environmentalists also condemned the destruction of mangroves in the municipality of Othón Blanco, Quintana Roo, in Section 6 of the train, where the Cedená was flooded into Estero de Chaque last July.

According to published images, an area of ​​mangroves has been covered with only a few tubes at the bottom for water to pass through.

“They are affecting the mangroves and possibly changing the water flow of the lagoon,” D’Christie.