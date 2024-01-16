Jessica Chastain, Ayo Adebiri, Monica Bellucci… the 10 most beautiful outfits of the 2024 Emmy Awards

There were a lot of prizes at stake last night in Los Angeles. If the Emmy Awards have received and rewarded the elite of the small screen, it is Paris Match’s turn to crown the 10 most beautiful dresses of the evening. On the red carpet of the Hollywood ceremony, the stars followed each other in even more remarkable dresses, often imagined by the world’s biggest brands.

rest after this advertisement

First up is Selena Gomez, who slayed the red carpet in her ultra-transparent Oscar de la Renta dress. A pregnant Suki Waterhouse followed the pop star closely. Robert Pattinson’s partner once again showed off her beautiful round tummy in a Valentino cut-out dress. Actor and rapper Donald Glover turned to the Bode brand for a floral-embroidered black velvet suit.

rest after this advertisement

Red, leather, bow tie…

rest after this advertisement

rest after this advertisement

The ranking would not be complete without mentioning the extremely formal nature ofe Monica Bellucci, an elegant take on the traditional suit and bow tie, or actress Taraji P. Henson’s purple Versace train dress. It also stars Jessica Chastain, who shone in a green sequined Gucci dress, and Katherine Heigl, former star “Grey’s Anatomy”Who chose a red dress decorated with a huge bow, designed by Lebanese Reem Aqra.

The evening’s big winners, Jeremy Allen White, Ayo Adebiri and Sarah Snook also appear on the list of notable looks at the 2024 Emmy Awards. lead actor of “Bear” He was gorgeous in a white Armani suit matching his shoes, accompanied by his colleague from the series who chose a black leather corset dress from Louis Vuitton. star of “Succession”She opted for color by wearing a stunning red Vivienne Westwood dress and Cartier jewellery.