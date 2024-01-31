Jorge Sánchez’s transfer to Cruz Azul fell through; Porto did not give up

Porto halted operations due to extreme difficulty finding replacements for the Mexican full-backs.

Mexico City — george sanchez I will remain in fc porto At least for the remainder of this semester, when the Portuguese club did not accede to the Mexican right back’s desire to return to Liga MX and sign with them. blue Cross,

Sources consulted espn confirmed that porto After almost two weeks of negotiations, the definite answer to the Cement Club proposal was given “No”. blue Cross He was very close to signing the 26-year-old defender, but was never able to unblock the operation with the Portuguese team.

A few days ago informers had added this porto had shown a desire to repay the loan early george sanchezwith whom blue Cross Ajax, owners of the Mexican side’s international pass, will be paid close to 4 million euros, with another 750 thousand euros to be paid to the Dragons team, with whom the World Cup player also has a loan contract until June 30.

Porto did not release Jorge Sanchez due to difficulty finding a replacement for him Diogo Cardoso/Getty Images

Last week, negotiations between all parties had progressed significantly: blue Cross,ajax, george sanchezPromoFoot (the agency that represents the player) and porto,

However, once FIFA had given its approval for sanchez can be rented by blue CrossGiven that he hasn’t played any official minutes with Ajax this season apart from coming off the bench in two Eredivisie games last August, porto Changed his mind and began to complicate the departure of the Mexican right back, as coach Sergio Conceição did not want to be left with only starter João Mário in that position, in a campaign where the Dragons compete in the Portuguese league and cup. , as well as the Portuguese League. UEFA Champions.

in the last hours, when blue Cross confident that he has taken concrete steps in appointing sanchezPorto once again ceased operations due to the high difficulty of finding a replacement for the Mexican full-back, as most European leagues close their registrations this Wednesday, January 31 at 11:59 pm London, England (GMT). Have given.

arrival of sanchez To blue Cross It was an operation that already amounted to more than 6.5 million euros considering the payments to Ajax, Porto, América (owners of 20 percent of the player’s passes) as well as Sánchez himself, his representation agency and related taxes.

Sources consulted espn He said that the team will not be hiring anyone else in this winter market, so the club’s assistants are South Americans Gonzalo Piovi, Lorenzo Faravelli, Camilo Candido, Gabriel Fernandez and Kevin Meier, as well as 19-year-old Mexican goalkeeper. Luis Jimenez.