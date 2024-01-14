High-level professionals will analyze medicine and surgery of the digestive system and nutrition at VetMadrid





Presentations will deal with topics such as liver and digestive diseases and pathology in animals, dental treatment, diagnosis and treatment of tumors related to the digestive tract or related surgeries.

Veterinarians are preparing to celebrate the 41st VetMadrid Congress, which will be held within the framework of the Iberzu+Propet fair, under the theme “Medicine and Surgery of the Digestive System and Nutrition”. Congress promises to offer a unique approach to the care of companion animals.

What sets this conference apart is not only the topics that will be discussed, but also the list of world-class speakers who will share their expertise. Individual presentations will relate to topics of high professional interest such as liver and digestive diseases and pathology in animals; Dental treatment; Diagnosis and treatment of tumors related to the digestive system or surgery related to this group of organs. And among the panelists who will be part of VetMadrid are high-level professionals such as Remo Lobetti, Carlo Maserdotti; Aurora Mateo, Stanley Marks, Ignacio Sandez, Silvia Panelo, Andres Sanchez, Victor Domingo, Guillermo Couto, Guadalupe Miro, Linda Torreson, Suzanne Steiger-Venegas, Geraldine Blanchard, Dan Brockman, FCO. Julian Perez, Sheila Wills or Patricia Muffat Jacques.

The event is the result of a successful collaboration between AMVAC (Madrid Association of Pet Veterinarians), AEDPAC (Spanish Association of Industry and Commerce of the Pet Sector) and IFEMA Madrid. Together, they have established Iberzoo+Propet as a hub for innovation and knowledge exchange in the industry.

The fair is scheduled to be held in Madrid from March 13 to 15, 2024. Attendees will have the opportunity to learn from leaders in veterinary medicine and animal health. More information on the Iberzoo+Propet website.

