10 US cities with the most traffic congestion

It has been depicted as a place of extreme traffic congestion in hundreds of films and series, angel It seems like this is the city with the worst traffic in the United States. But according to the annual traffic index published by geolocation specialist TomTom, this is not the case.

Classification calculated after evaluation Time, cost and CO2 emissions per mile traveled And to simulate how long it takes to complete a 6-mile trip within the city in a conventional or electric car.

Actually, Los Angeles is in the top ten, but what tops the list is New York Where drivers can invest up to – on average 24 minutes and 50 seconds at that distance,

New Yorkers waste the most time in rush hour traffic, where a six-minute commute takes an average of an hour.

According to the TomTom Index, these are the 10 US cities with the worst traffic.

1. New York

2. Washington, DC, with 21 minutes and 20 seconds in 6 miles.

3. San Francisco, with 20 minutes and 30 seconds at the same distance.

4. Boston, with 19 minutes and 10 seconds.

5. Chicago, with 17 minutes and 50 seconds.

6.Baltimore, with 17 minutes and 40 seconds.

7. Seattle, with 15 minutes and 50 seconds.

8. Philadelphia, with 15 minutes and 40 seconds.

9. Los Angeles, with 15 minutes.

10. Miami, with 15 minutes, but with higher speeds during rush hours.

World ranking of traffic in cities

The global index evaluated traffic in 387 cities in 55 countries for a 6-mile trip. This is the result:

1. London (United Kingdom): 37 minutes and 20 seconds.

2. Dublin (Ireland): 29 minutes and 30 seconds.

3. Milan (Italy): 20 minutes and 50 seconds.

4. Lima (Peru): 28 minutes and 30 seconds.

5. Bengaluru (India) 28 minutes and 10 seconds.

6. Pune (India) 27 minutes and 50 seconds.

7. Bucharest (Romania) 27 minutes and 40 seconds.

8. Manila (Philippines) 27 minutes and 20 seconds.

9. Brussels (Belgium): 27 minutes.

10. Taichun (Taiwan): 26 minutes and 50 seconds.

New York comes in 18th place in the world ranking.