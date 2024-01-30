Did the Ukraine war weaken Putin? CIA chief made this disclosure





At a time when the President of the United States, Joe Biden, The director of the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) has redoubled efforts to get Congress to approve a new military aid package for Ukraine. William J. burns, This Tuesday he published a column in the North American magazine foreign affairs andAnn Jo. Among other topics, he analyzed the current situation of the war in Ukraine, which will mark two years on February 24. Vladimir Putin gave green signal to Russian soldier Attacking a neighboring country.

by infobay

North American intelligence director says with Russian invasion on February 24, 2022, the post-Cold War era ends. According to him, these nearly 24 months of conflict weakened the Kremlin’s leadership.

“Putin’s war has already been a failure for Russia on many levels,” he said. And he considered Putin’s main goal of taking control of Kiev to turn Ukraine into another satellite state of Moscow as “stupid and delusional.”

When speaking of “failure”, Burns recalls that the Russian army suffered “extreme losses” in these nearly two years of the war. At least 315,000 soldiers were killed or wounded in the battle, while two-thirds of the tanks were destroyed. “And Putin’s military modernization program. What was being claimed for decades did not yield any results.

