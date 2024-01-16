Louis Vuitton appoints Saoirse Ronan as new house ambassador

Louis Vuitton announced the appointment of Saoirse Ronan as the house’s newest ambassador on Tuesday.

Saoirse Ronan – Courtesy

The four-time Oscar-nominated actress has starred in many big-name His two-decade career also includes filmslittle Women,Lady Bird’,Brooklyn’And ‘Atonement’Due to which he was ranked in the top ten of the New York Times’ list of the greatest actors of the 21st century.

Recently, Ronan was seen wearing Louis Vuitton to the Sundance Film Festival premiere of his latest film ‘The Outlaw’, as well as being the guest of Nicolas, the artistic director of Louis Vuitton’s women’s collection, at the Academy Museum Gala in Los Angeles Was seen participating in. Ghesquière.

“I have admired Saoirse’s career for many years, I find her absolutely fascinating in her roles. And what’s more, behind his talent lies such a charming and bright person,” Ghesquière said.

Ronan joins other previously named Louis Vuitton ambassadors such as Zendaya, Stray Kids’ Felix and BTS’s J-Hope.

“Sharing the pursuit of excellence in their craft, and with a defiant spirit, Louis Vuitton looks forward to embarking on this collaborative adventure with Saoirse,” parent LVMH said in a statement.