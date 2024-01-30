After all, he didn’t even want this? Option for Teofilo after Junior slams door

betplay league

The experienced forward could be embarking on a new adventure in international football.





Teofilo Gutierrez

picture: Instagram @teogutierrez_



By: football editorial

January 30, 2024, 07:47 pm M.



He tried everything, he talked to everyone, he pleased many people, but in the end his long-awaited return to Junior de Barranquilla remained a wish.

Teofilo Gutiérrez did not achieve his goal and finally, in a short statement, the Sharks team said that there was no proposal, no medical examination or approach with the controversial attacker, whom his followers in Barranquilla will ultimately not see back.

And now he? Well, it’s time to turn the page and think about the future in a different way, one with less emotion for the beloved team and more calculation of what, in his own words, could be his last season.

The good thing is that he is a free agent after leaving Deportivo Cali, which allows him to open doors more easily at the age of 38. The best part in their case is that slamming the door can be nothing less than a new international adventure of saying goodbye to the front door.

According to Vibar of Caracol, Barranquillo’s future could be in Peru, especially in César Vallejo, who was attentive to the outcome of the novel with Junior.

The problem with this option is that Teo is not the only candidate for the Peruvian club, who also has another attractive profile in the pipeline: Marcelo Moreno Martins, recently retired from the Bolivia national team and who will be an option before the end Are looking for. Of his career.

He is a proven scorer, which complicates the competition for the Colombian, who is confident that his experience will be a sure-fire card to win the vacancy.