4 tips to live in the present

From psychology, we can Explain happiness as an emotional state of subjective well-being, It is not considered a permanent state of euphoria, rather it is considered to be when we experience more positive emotions than negative emotions.

This satisfaction, This can happen in different areas of our lives.Such as in personal relationships, at work, in sports or creative achievements, among others.

Why is it difficult to enjoy happiness?

The factors that influence how we feel are diverse. These range from environmental deficiencies to poor relationships, even mood disorders, such as depressive episodes and anxiety disorders. Which make it difficult for us to experience positive emotions, even influencing us not to live in the present.

In a globalized and demanding society, where there are constant distractions and demands, it is common to constantly think about the future.

How to change what we feel?

Sometimes it can be difficult to control anxiety, Our ability to live consciously from day to day is being hindered. We find ourselves stuck, worrying about future events that have not yet occurred, and mentally anticipating adverse situations that we perceive as dangerous.

We talked to Daniel Aguirre, the psychologist of our clinic AssociateI’ll share 4 tips that will help you change this mindset and learn to enjoy the present moment.