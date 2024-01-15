5 ideas for a complete and nutritious breakfast to eat before training

A healthy breakfast is what fills us with energy to activate the metabolism and start a day of intense physical and mental activity (Getty)

It is often said that the first meal of the day is the most important. So much so that it divides the waters between those who defend intermittent fasting and recommend doing it as late as possible and at least 12 hours away from dinner, and those who fast after waking up. Recommend not leaving it too late.

In this regard, people who do physical activity in the morning. what and when to eat This becomes an important question in that first intake.

According to some experts, what you eat before training will determine energy and performance levels, as well as post-workout recovery.

Research on how fast affects exercise performance is contradictory, but some people find they feel better exercising without food in their stomach.

Fruit and vegetable smoothies are ideal before exercise as they are rich in nutrients but are quickly and easily absorbed (Illustration Image Infobae)

In the early hours of the day, it is ideal to choose a balanced combination healthy meal, A healthy breakfast is an ideal way to start the day off right and helps us spend the rest of the day energetic, satisfied and with the necessary nutrients to face physical and mental activities.

The Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics (AND) recommends that breakfast should include a combination of complex carbohydrates, proteins and healthy fats, a key combination that is also included in the advice of nutritionists such as Amelia Plato. in his book yummy Yummy (2023), nutritionist and former contestant masterchef spain A flawless equation, we have designed a perfect formula that, with the right ingredients, will help us make healthy breakfast effortlessly.

So, for that, a healthy breakfast This is what fills with energy activate metabolism And start the day with intense physical and mental activity. To achieve this, he recommended choosing an abundant breakfast, preferably one that includes foods that provide us protein, carbohydrate slow absorption and healthy fats,

In the field of training and nutrition, an important aspect lies in the proper selection of food before exercising (illustrative image infobay)

start the day with a good protein intake This will help you feel more satisfied and less hungry throughout the day. Protein also helps build and maintain muscles, bones and cartilage, as well as contribute to the proper functioning of cells, enzymes, hormones and the repair of all tissues. In addition to the most famous animal proteins and the classic protein shakes and bars, we find many other options in this group.

Some high protein foods to start the day with are:

eggs

Animal proteins: organic chicken breast, bone broth, salmon, liver, lamb, sardines

Legumes: Lentils, gram, black beans, green beans, peas

Spirulina

Fermented foods: yogurt, kefir, tempeh, natto.

Cheese: Goat cheese, cottage cheese or ricotta

The first meal of the day becomes more important if the day starts with a physical training routine (Getty)

essential fats They are also a fundamental part of a complete breakfast. Although many people do without healthy fats in their breakfast, it is actually a factor that helps absorb certain vitamins and is a great source of energy to start the day off on the right foot. Absolutely right. Following are some sources of essential fats for breakfast:

avocado or avocado

olive oil and olives

Nuts: Almonds, Walnuts, Pistachios, Cashews, Peanuts

Seeds: Flax, Pumpkin, Chia, Hemp…

When choosing a source of carbohydrate, we should take into account those foods that provide lasting energy to the body and keep us satisfied for a long time. These carbohydrates are rich in fiber and other essential nutrients, which are important for starting the day off on the right foot. Some foods that will help us achieve these goals are:

Grains: oats, quinoa, spelt, buckwheat or buckwheat, amaranth

Sprouted Whole Wheat Bread

sourdough bread

Essential fats, such as those provided by avocado, are a fundamental part of a complete breakfast (Getty)

in the field of training and nutritionAn important aspect is to choose proper food before exercising. According to sports dietitians, it contains carbohydrates and moderate amount of protein. pre-workout diet Emerging as an optimal strategy for maximizing physical performance.

carbohydratefast source of energy, with proteinHelps strengthen muscle glycogen stores, which is essential for optimal performance during exercise.

However, the choice of type and quantity of pre-workout meal can vary significantly between individuals. Experts on the subject suggest, “It may take a little experimentation to see what time period works best for you and how much food (and what kind) you feel comfortable eating before breaking a sweat.”

Regarding the ideal time to consume these foods, Jennifer O’Donnell-Giles, MS, RDN, a certified sports dietitian, says that typically eating a meal about 90 minutes before physical activity allows enough time for digestion. This interval allows you to avoid discomfort during exercise, such as nausea or stomach upset, which can arise from consuming high amounts of fiber, fat or protein immediately before training.

What you eat before training determines energy and performance levels and post-workout recovery status (Illustration Image Infobae)

On the other hand, for cases where the time between waking up and exercising is limited, a general rule recommended by O’Donnell-Giles is to opt for smaller portions than usual.

This strategy helps ensure energy availability Without putting too much burden on the digestive system. Conversely, if hunger and time permit, it may be beneficial to include a little more protein, fiber, and fat in your pre-workout meal to ensure a constant source of energy during prolonged exercise.

In short, correct food selectionConstitutes a fundamental pillar to optimize both physical performance and general well-being during physical activity, both in terms of type and timing of consumption before training. Individualization of diet, based on experts’ recommendations and one’s own experience, emerges as the key to maximizing the benefits of exercise.

Proteins, carbohydrates and healthy fats should be part of a healthy breakfast (illustrative image Infobae)