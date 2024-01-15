With this kitchen item you will stop the sound of your pantry doors

One of the most stressful things is the grind. doorsespecially those little ones like wardrobe, which opens again and again and that annoying sound continues. Fortunately, there is a completely practical solution that involves adding a kitchen ingredients He is definitely in everyone’s hands.

it Ingredients Thanks to its all-natural greasy consistency, it will help lubricate the hinges, make them a little softer and stop them producing that squeak every time they open. The solution is so practical that you will definitely want to apply it to other doors in the house that have the same problem.

What to do to stop doors from squeaking?

In addition to checking the hinges well and making sure they are screwed tightly (otherwise you will have to adjust a little with a screwdriver), you should apply a few drops (4 to 6) of olive, soy, sunflower or canola oil. Distribute with a brush or small brush so that the entire surface is hydrated.

Forget about squeaky pantry doors

Photo: Shutterstock

Open and close the door so that the hinge becomes soft or “slipped” with the same oil, which will stop it making that horrible sound. There is no need to remove excess of this component, on the contrary, this is what will help with the problem.

Cooking Oil: The Best Solution for Creaking Doors

You can also spray this material instead of spreading it, the goal is to keep that area of ​​the door hydrated with the oily solution. So you can use all types of cooking oil as long as it is completely in liquid form.

Avoid using coconut oil, as this ingredient, being solid, will not give the same effect and even when melted by heat to apply it to the hinges, returns to its original state after an additional few minutes I will be back.

Now you know which one it is cooking ingredientsThis will help you wardrobe doors to stop to grind Put this trick into practice immediately to forget once and for all the annoying noises that arise when opening furniture, with a gentle, simple and easy-to-apply formula.