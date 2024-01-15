iOS 17.4 tells you how healthy your iPhone’s battery is: How to see it

In addition to all the new features launched by Apple to comply with EU digital market law, iOS 17.4 brings an important new feature to better understand the health status of your iPhone’s battery. Now we can see its maximum capacity as well Know the number of charging cycles, Moreover, checking this information is extremely simple.

charging cycle Determine how many times the battery has completely spent its energy, Or in other words, it goes from 100% to 0%. Of course, it is not necessary to complete the charging cycle once charged. In fact, a battery can complete one charge cycle even if the user charges their device multiple times. For example, if you charge your iPhone’s battery to 100% in one day and only use 60% of it before charging it again, it won’t count as a charge cycle. But when you complete the charge again and use 40% of the battery the next day, one charge cycle will have been completed.

This information is important because lithium-ion batteries—which are included in iPhones— They only support a certain number of charge cycles Before its performance begins to degrade and hence, it lasts for a shorter period of time.

In the case of the iPhone 15, Apple recently discovered that it can withstand 1,000 charge cycles before the battery health reaches 80%. In short, this is the percentage threshold that the company establishes to conclude that the iPhone battery should be replaced.

How to view your iPhone’s charge cycle in iOS 17.4

However, How can we know this information on your iPhone with iOS 17.4? We repeat that Apple has included the possibility to view charging cycles directly from Settings, without the need for third-party applications. To do this, simply follow the following steps.

Simply go to your iPhone’s Settings and click on ‘Battery’. next, Click where it says ‘Battery Health’, Different data will appear in this section. One of them is Battery Health, which allows you to know briefly whether the capacity is normal or low. In addition information about maximum capacity, number of cycles and date of manufacture or first use of the battery was given.

