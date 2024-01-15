5 religious people kidnapped in Haiti released – El National

Port-au-Prince.- The Institute of the Brothers of the Sacred Heart announced this Sunday the release of five hostages, including four of the seven members of the school community of the Juan XXIII School, who had been kidnapped since last February 23. Was done.

The Catholic Congregation declared itself “relieved” by the release of four religious and a member of staff taken hostage, but insisted that “the fight is not over”, as brothers Pierre Isaac Valmius and Adam Montclson Marius were still held in their hands. Are in. hostage takers

“We look forward to complete joy when all the hostages are released,” the organization said in a note.

Kidnapping incidents have increased in Haiti in recent months. Many religious people have been abducted from various congregations in the country.

Kidnappings have become an everyday occurrence in Haiti since 2018. Hundreds of people have become victims and lost their lives due to the atrocities committed by kidnappers and the huge ransom demands.

Armed gangs, which dominate 80% of the Haitian capital, use kidnapping as one of their financing elements.

The violence in Port-au-Prince has increased significantly since it became known on February 28 that the Prime Minister, ariel henryhad committed to holding elections in Haiti before the end of August 2025, which is a very distant date, given that the president was supposed to leave power on February 7, according to the 2022 agreement.

The United Nations warned this Sunday that at least 15,000 people have been displaced by violence in Haiti over the past week, bringing the number of Haitians forced to flee their homes due to the crisis to 362,000 across the country, more than 160,000 people did so in Port-au-Prince.