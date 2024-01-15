Sofia Vergara, Sadie Sink and more

In March 2022, Netflix announced it was producing a movie version of the bestselling novel Evelyn Hugo’s seven husbands By Taylor Jenkins Reed. The story of a fictional Hollywood star named Evelyn Hugo is said to be inspired by the life of the famous Elizabeth Taylor, who married seven different men.

After going viral on BookTok in 2022, the novel sold over 500,000 copies that year, despite being published in 2017.

Then the dreamer announced that Russian doll Co-producer Leslie Headland will direct the film and Liz Tigelaar will serve as screenwriter. In 2023, another of Reed’s novels was adapted into a hit Prime Video series. Daisy Jones and the SixStarring Riley Keough and Sam Claflin, has only fueled buzz Evelyn Hugo’s seven husbands,

Evelyn Hugo’s seven husbands Follows budding journalist Monique Grant, who is assigned to interview one of the biggest Hollywood stars of all time: the one and only Evelyn Hugo. Monique got an even bigger surprise when the 79-year-old actress requested that she write the story of her entire life, detailing her seven infamous marriages and chronicling her rise to fame. Despite being famous for her romantic relationships with men, Evelyn eventually revealed that the true love of her life is her best friend and fellow Hollywood star Celia St. James.

Even though the film hasn’t announced its release date yet, we couldn’t stop ourselves from coming up with our favorite cast choices. Read more below to see which actresses should play the beautiful women at the center Evelyn Hugo’s seven husbands,