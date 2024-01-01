A red line and a handful of options

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei during an audience. Iran’s footprint is behind most of the conflicts erupting in the Middle East (Europa Press)

for about 45 years iran is determined to make Middle East An unbearable boiling point. Beyond the irregular policies of Western powers, the regime was first led by the Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini And since his death in 1989 Ali Khamenei, has dedicated his time to trying to bring his revolution and worldview not only to neighboring countries, but to the rest of the world. This is His commission to preach the gospel.

You may be interested in: Middle East war continues to escalate

To do this, it created cells and armed forces that spread throughout the region, but were of international importance. HezbollahThe Lebanese Shia terrorist forces are a prime example of this. Who is currently in command of it? Hassan Nasrallah, That armed wing, with its political presence in a country that was once an example of stability and prosperity, expanded across the world. Latin America This is one of the most important poles of its action.

In those more than four decades, tehran They created structures and were receptive to financing various armed groups. This is also the case of Houthi militia Yemen which controls a large part of that Arab country and represents a permanent headache for Saudi Arabhistorical enemy of iran, These rebels have become stronger since October 7, the day of the massacre of the terrorist group. Hamas Against the Israeli people.

You may be interested in: Joe Biden blames Iran for attack on US military base in Jordan and says he has already decided how he will respond

HamasHowever, with Sunni roots, it is one of the beneficiaries. It receives most of its funding from the Iranian regime. If the common objective is to create then there are no religious barriers that should stop any movement israel, Queue He is also part of the club of friends of Palestinian extremists, although for some time he has been trying to change his image and show himself to the world as a negotiator that can be trusted. The lives of the 136 hostages held in the Gaza tunnels largely depend on their efforts. For many, a question public Affairs,

Since that gloomy October Saturday, Middle East Was once again the center of attraction. Everyone’s eyes turned towards that hot area. ukrainepunished by Russia For almost two years, it has lagged behind in global discussions. celebrates Vladimir PutinWhich would force his troops to take shelter in trenches through another harsh winter, waiting for the complete collapse of European morale.

Infographic: Marcelo Regalado.-

That fateful day also put an end to the persecution of pro-Iranian militias spread across Syria And Iraq Towards North American bases deployed in the area. In addition, the Houthis, suddenly supporting the Palestinian cause, began to harm world trade by firing drones at cargo ships passing through. Gulf of Aden way to do the Red Sea, This harassment is damaging global supply chains and making freight costs more expensive. It also affects China, Who says to complain? iran silent. So slow that no one can hear.

You may be interested in: Iranian regime launches 3 satellites into space and may be close to developing an intercontinental ballistic missile

But against this Sunday’s attack tower 22 -A North American supply hub, close to the trilateral border Jordan, Syria And Iraqkey to fight against Islamic State– crossed out a Red line, Death of three soldiers: william river, kennedy sanders And Breonna Moffett, Drone attack was held responsible Washington till Islamic resistance of IraqA group funded by iran, The Divine Reign attempted to differentiate itself, which was to be expected.

Joe Biden He promised to answer for that crime. pressured by Republican Party, its administration evaluates various options. According to an article published by wall street journalThe white House It has three or four paths to take: selective bombing of a target in Iranian territory or waters, something that has not happened since the 1980s; Attacks on Iranian targets abroad, as happened to an Islamic Revolutionary Guard general in January 2020 Qasim Sulemani in Baghdad; to wipe out those groups supported by the regime through bombing; deepen economic sanctions against tehran With the cooperation of friendly countries. or a combination of some of them,

The first of the options is the riskiest. This could escalate a war that should have been focused on Gaza Strip For the entire region and the world. Questions will be many as allies on both sides begin to become more actively involved: iran formed a comprehensive partnership with Russia, China And North Korea, there is oil on the relationship Latin America ,Cuba, nicaragua And Venezuela– and in Africa ,South Africa, with his anti-Israel “actions”. Especially in an area where you’ll only find alliances Syria and in a fragmented Iraq,

His bombing against a Sunni group with which he considers terrorists strained relations Pakistan, who responded in the same way. too much tehran As islamabad He claimed that he turned the page after being called for consultation with his ambassadors. But the injuries – and deaths – are still so fresh that it cannot be ruled out that another outbreak could arise there. India watches,

For these hours, Washington Weigh your options. You can take some time before acting. He also knows that he must be strong enough to prevent any further attacks that could lead to the death of a new American in an extremely serious and sensitive context. The answer must be so concrete that another red line that can be fixed and replace the current one as we know it cannot be crossed again.

x, @TotiPI