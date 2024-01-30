Billionaire Jeff Bezos still uses his first desk built with doors

On Instagram, the technology leader’s partner Lauren Sanchez showed she is still working at her first desk (Reuters/@laurasanchez)

Jeff Bezos, billionaire and founder of Amazon, is known for his ingenuity and making decisions that reflect his philosophy of frugality even in the smallest details of his daily life. A clear example of this approach is his choice of office furniture: a desk made of a door, a symbol of thrift and practicality.

Despite founding one of the world’s most valuable companies and amassing an estimated net worth of US$184 billion, bezos He still uses one of the first desks he built in the nineties, which was initially made with doors to save resources Amazon,

His fiancee has recently shared this. Lauren Sanchezthrough a publication in InstagramWhere Bezos is seen working on his iconic desk made of doors.

Sanchez expressed his appreciation of seeing his partner working at the same type of desk they have used since the company’s beginning, saying those first desks are still part of their daily lives and the continued effort and dedication behind them. Let’s throw light on the meaning of.

According to business InsiderThe door desk that Bezos dreamed up in 1995, a year after founding the e-commerce giant, was a solution that emerged from a trip. home depot,

Realizing that doors were cheaper than traditional desks, he decided to buy a door and add legs to it. According to nico lovejoyOne of the company’s first, these desks were rudimentary and somewhat unstable, even requiring cardboard under the legs to keep them level.

This element has become a symbol of culture Amazon And its core value is thrift. Over the years, the door desk idea has been adopted by thousands of workers around the world, keeping alive the spirit of practical and affordable solutions that characterized the company’s beginnings.

mark randolphFirst CEO of netflix, found out that bezos He explained that the desks were a “deliberate message”, a way to convey that the company prioritizes spending on things that have a direct impact on customers rather than unnecessary luxuries.

The technology mogul continues to set the example of his simplicity and focus on effectiveness and no luxury in the minimalist office (@laurensanchez)

The tycoon who left his post ceo Of Amazon In 2021, he set sail on his $500 million yacht in summer 2023 and visited various destinations. However, despite enjoying his immense fortune and facing scandals or challenges, he had a humble image Bezos The work on his doorstep serves as a reminder of the principles that have guided his journey: austerity, innovation and a relentless focus on the future.

New York Post noted that the desk is a powerful testament to the adage that “where we come from defines who we are” and in Bezos’s case, this simple wooden object symbolized the beginning of what Amazon has become today. , which keeps the roots of its foundation alive. And this Nature Always work thinking about the first day.